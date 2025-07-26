Watch: Arunachal Boy's Desperate Attempt To Save Injured Pigeon Goes Viral

Children are known to have deep affection towards animals, as the sense of companionship that comes with it helps them develop empathy and kindness. Now, a heartbreaking video showcasing the inherent beauty of a child caring for nature and its creations has gone viral on social media. In the video, a child in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh can be seen carrying an injured pigeon to a hospital, hoping to get it treated.

The pigeon reportedly had a fractured wing as the boy, alongside two of his little companions, carried the bird inside a district hospital in Longding.

"Please drop the pigeon here, we'll do the dressing," a woman can be heard saying in the video, as the boy gently placed the bird on a stool and stood beside it, wiping away his tears.

Still unable to contain himself, the boy asks, "Did it die?"

The hospital staffer replied: "Yes, it has died."

The innocent boy instantly broke down, unable to contain the grief.

See the viral video here:

'Boy has my heart'

The video went viral on social media, garnering hundreds of comments as users empathised with the boy whilst lauding him for showing great compassion toward the bird.

"This boy has my heart. Losing a pet truly does something to you, it hits deep," said one user, while another added: "Parents have given best sanskars to this child. Such a champion he is."

A third commented: "Every parent should teach compassion towards living beings and this child got a very good upbringing by his parents."

A fourth said: "He is a truly pious soul. He is a good human being and he will have a life full of compassion. Good job beta."