Watch: Heartwarming Reunion Between Elephants And Their Caretaker Melts Internet

The internet is full of heartwarming videos where elephants can be seen showcasing their intelligence and kindness. Adding to the collection, a moving new clip is winning hearts online. Shared on Instagram by a user named @lek_chailert, the video shows a herd of elephants reuniting with their caretaker, which is equal parts satisfying and endearing.

The video starts with Lek Chailert, founder of the Save Elephant Foundation, returning to the herd which she has nurtured over the years. As soon as the big giants spot her, they start running towards her. One by one, the elephants start cuddling Ms Chailert, who is floored by the love.

At one point, the elephants can be seen making a circle around her, as if ensuring that Ms Chailert remains in a protected zone.

"Away from home for many days. Every time I return, I am greeted by an abundance of love. They are more than just family they are my heart and my soul," Ms Chailert captioned the post.

"The elephants are the reason I have the strength to stand and keep fighting today."

Watch the video here:

Also Read | Kristin Cabot 'Blindsided' Husband Andrew Cabot Who Was On Work Trip in Japan: Report

'Cutest thing'

As of the last update, the video has garnered over 300,000 views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of social media users in awe of the true love between the elephants and their human friend.

"I love how they form a protective ring round you - just beautiful and their squeaks of happiness," said one user while another added: "This is so beautiful! The love they have for you Lek is so heartwarming."

A third commented: "I wish I could be you, for that magical instant of pure and unconditional love! And the way one of the elephants reclaims to kiss your foot, that is the cutest thing!

A fourth said: "Look at all of those beautiful elephants. Thank you for taking such great care of them."

A few days ago, a baby elephant attempting to hoist itself onto a chair and sit like a human went viral on social media as well. The baby elephant's cuteness in trying and failing to climb up the chair mesmerised the internet.