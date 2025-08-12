World Elephant Day 2025: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

World Elephant Day 2025: The World Elephant Day is observed every year on August 12 to celebrate one of the most intelligent animals, capable of demonstrating human traits like empathy, self-awareness and social intelligence. The day is intended to remind humanity to protect the gentle giants, their shrinking habitats, and their populations.

History Of World Elephant Day

The first World Elephant Day was observed on August 12, 2012, to highlight the plight of Asian and African elephants. Poaching, habitat loss, conflict with humans and being mistreated in captivity are just some of the threats to African and Asian elephants.

Thailand-based Elephant Reintroduction Foundation teamed up with Canadian filmmaker Patricia Sims to launch the day. Ever since then, Ms Sims has been leading World Elephant Day, which has turned into a movement.

"World Elephant Day is a rallying call for people to support organisations that are working to stop the illegal poaching and trade of elephant ivory and other wildlife products, protect wild elephant habitat, and provide sanctuaries and alternative habitats for domestic elephants to live freely," said Ms Sims.

Significance Of World Elephant Day

Working towards better protection for wild elephants and improving enforcement policies is one of the main reasons to observe World Elephant Day every year. Organisations and individuals working for elephant welfare can come together and speak about the issues threatening elephants.

As per the official World Elephant Day website, the day is aimed at people to express their concern, share their knowledge and "support solutions for the better care of captive and wild elephants alike".

"The elephant is loved, revered and respected by people and cultures around the world, yet we balance on the brink of seeing the last of this magnificent creature."

Elephant population in India

India accounts for 60 per cent of the global wild elephant population, with 33 Elephant Reserves and 150 identified Elephant Corridors as per the 2023 Report on Elephant Corridors in India. Elephants are accorded the status of National Heritage Animal and are deeply embedded in the country's traditions and culture.