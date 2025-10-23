"Indian Died": Hyderabad Man, In Video, Says Don't Want To Fight For Russia

Mohammed Ahmed travelled to Russia from Telangana in April, hoping to find employment in the construction sector. But, within weeks of his arrival, he found himself trapped in the middle of the Russia-Ukraine war, allegedly coerced into fighting on the frontlines after being defrauded by his job agent.

Now his wife, Afsha Begum, a Hyderabad resident, has appealed to the Foreign Ministry to help rescue 37-year-old Ahmed, who she claims has been trapped in Russia and forced into combat training.

In a letter addressed to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Ahmed's wife said that a Mumbai-based consultancy firm had offered her husband a job in a construction company in Russia. She said that, as per their agreement, Ahmed left India in April 2025 and reached Russia.

She claimed her husband was made to sit without work for nearly one month, and later, along with 30 others, he was shifted to a remote area and given weapons training forcibly.

"After training, 26 persons were taken to the border area to fight the Ukrainian Army. While being taken to the border area, Ahmed jumped from the army vehicle, due to which he suffered a fracture in his right leg. He refused to fight. But he is being threatened to either fight against the Ukrainian Army or get killed," she said.

Afsha Begum urged the government to arrange her husband's immediate repatriation, as, according to her, he's the sole breadwinner of the family, which includes his paralysed mother, herself and their two children, aged 10 and four.

Ahmed's Video

In a selfie video recorded by Ahmed, purportedly in Russia, he said that of 25 men who trained with him, 17 have been killed, including an Indian.

"The place where I am is a border, and war is going on. We four Indians refused to go (into the warzone). They threatened us to fight and pointed a weapon at me and another person... They placed a gun to my neck and said that they would shoot me and stage it as if I was killed by a drone," he said.

"I have a plaster on my leg and am unable to walk. Please do not spare the agent who sent me here (Russia). He got me entangled in all this. He made me sit here for 25 days without work. I kept asking for work, but in vain. I was forcefully dragged into this in the guise of employment in Russia," Ahmed added.

Owaisi's Request

Ahmed's family members, including his wife, also approached All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi last week and requested him to help bring Ahmed back to Hyderabad.

On the family's request, Owaisi has also appealed to the Foreign Ministry and the Indian Embassy in Russia to help bring back Ahmed. In his letter to the embassy, the AIMIM chief urged authorities to take immediate action for Ahmed's safe repatriation.

AIMIM President Barrister @asadowaisi ne Russia mein maujood Hindustani Embassy se darkhwast ki hai ke Hyderabad ka ek naujawan, Mohammed Ahmed, jise zabardasti Ukraine ki jung mein bhej diya gaya hai, uski wapsi ka intezam kiya jaye.

Barrister Owaisi ne apne letter mein likha ke… pic.twitter.com/RFzXXf6Wry — AIMIM (@aimim_national) October 17, 2025

India's Request To Russia

In response, Tadu Mamu, Counsellor at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, said that the embassy has shared Ahmed's details with the Russian authorities and has requested for them to ensure his early discharge from the Russian Army and safe repatriation to India.

"The Embassy has been following up on all cases of Indian nationals in the Russian Army on priority," the official said.

The Embassy will keep the family informed on any further updates regarding Ahmed, the official further said.

Last month, India also called upon Russia to release 27 more Indian nationals who were recently recruited into the Russian military.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi has come to know that more Indians are working with the Russian military, with new inputs coming from their families.

"As per our information, 27 Indian nationals are presently serving in the Russian army. We are also in close touch with their family members in the matter," he said on September 26.