Trump Says US Has Not Approved Ukraine's Use Of Long-Range Missiles

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a news report on the United States giving approval to Ukraine to use long-range missiles deep into Russia was false, adding the U.S. "has nothing to do with those missiles."

The Wall Street Journal, citing unidentified US officials, reported earlier on Wednesday that the Trump administration had lifted a restriction on Ukraine's use of some long-range missiles provided by Western allies.

Trump said on Truth Social that the Journal story on "the U.S.A.'s approval of Ukraine being allowed to use long range missiles deep into Russia" was false.

"The US has nothing to do with those missiles, wherever they may come from, or what Ukraine does with them!," Trump added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)