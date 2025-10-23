Politics Heats Up In Telangana After Cow Vigilante Allegedly Shot At By Cattle Smuggler

The attack on a cow vigilante near Hyderabad on Wednesday has led to a sharp political escalation in Telangana. Prashant, alias Sonu Singh, a member of a cow protection group, was allegedly shot at by a cattle smuggler in Ghatkesar. The shooter was identified as Ibrahim Chaudhary, a Hyderabad resident.

Chaudhary had allegedly called Singh and promised to share information about cattle movement in the area, sources said. When Singh arrived at a deserted spot near the Pocharam IT Corridor, Chaudhary fired at him and fled. Upon hearing the gunfire, alert locals shifted him to a private hospital with a bullet injury. His condition was stable and improving, doctors said this morning.

A police investigation is underway.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Sudheer Babu visited the spot soon after the incident and supervised the probe. A manhunt has been launched to trace and arrest the accused. Additional forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents and maintain law and order.

BJP leaders have alleged Singh was shot while trying to stop illegal cow transportation and that the accused was associated with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM party.

BJP State chief N Ramchander Rao and MP Etala Rajender visited Singh at the hospital. They have condemned the attack and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar also expressed concern over the shooting and demanded a swift police probe.

"This rowdyism of MIM under the patronage of Congress is most shameful and highly condemnable. Such blatantly violent acts in the capital city of Hyderabad completely expose the utter collapse of law and order and fuel insecurity among people," said Reddy.

Kumar said this is what happens when Congress shelters MIM's "rowdyism", adding, "Let the anti-social elements remember that those who attack gau bhakts will face serious consequences."

The BJP has planned to meet Telangana DGP Shivdhar Reddy over the incident.