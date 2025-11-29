Hyderabad To Get State-Of-The-Art System To Solve Parking Issues

Hyderabad is preparing to launch a technologically advanced modern solution to address one of the most challenging traffic issues in urban India: parking your vehicle. If you have ever battled for a parking spot near Hyderabad's iconic KBR Park, a favourite den for walkers and runners, you know the pain. That messy roadside parking struggle, the footpath invasions, the traffic crawl. That could become a thing of the past.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is about to formally open today the city's coolest urban innovation yet: a state-of-the-art multilevel smart parking facility right at KBR Park.

The new Parking Superhero is an automated, vertical rotary parking system. You could picture a giant, space-saving carousel for cars. This high-tech parking solution rotates vertically in a loop to lift and lower cars into compact slots, maximising space.

Developed under a public-private partnership, this mechanised marvel is Hyderabad's first in a public space, designed to solve serious urban congestion. The facility fits a whopping 72 cars in a compact footprint, utilising minimal urban land. Plus, there are dedicated spots for two-wheelers.

In line with Hyderabad's tech vibe, entry and exit are RFID-enabled, meaning less fumbling and faster access. It is also future-ready, as it includes designated EV charging points, supporting the city's shift to green mobility.

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said the system would offer major relief by reclaiming footpaths for pedestrians and ensuring traffic flows smoothly around one of the city's busiest corridors.

Karnan said that the safety is non-negotiable (for this parking system).

There are built-in load-balance sensors, smart locking systems, CCTV monitoring, and emergency mechanisms to keep your vehicle secure. You can park and breathe easy between 5 am and 11 pm.

The GHMC is hopeful that this model can be replicated across other high-density and congestion-prone urban locations in the city.