3 Suspects In Custody After Cow Vigilante Shot At Near Hyderabad

The police in Telangana have detained three suspects in connection with the firing on a cow vigilante. The suspects include Ibrahim, the main accused, who allegedly shot at Sonu, alias Prashant, in the Ghatkesar area. The victim is said to be in critical condition at a private hospital in Secunderabad after suffering a bullet injury.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu visited the crime spot and confirmed that special teams were immediately formed to investigate. The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to establish the exact sequence of events, the motive behind the shooting, and the identities of all individuals involved.

The police have not officially commented on the political affiliations of the accused.

The incident occurred on Wednesday within the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate limits. Sonu, a local gau rakshak or cow protection activist, was reportedly lured to a location in Pocharam on the outskirts of Hyderabad after receiving a tip-off about alleged illegal cow transportation.

Upon arriving at the spot, he was confronted by a group of men. The main accused, Ibrahim, allegedly opened fire with a country-made weapon, severely injuring Sonu.

The shooting sparked a political controversy, with the Bharatiya Janata Party linking the accused to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and blaming the ruling Congress government in Telangana.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy condemned the attack, accusing the local police of "colluding with these mafias" and failing to implement cow protection laws. BJP leader Madhavi Latha specifically named the alleged shooter, asserting, "He (the accused) is an AIMIM man," and demanded swift justice, challenging Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to prove his commitment to law and order.

State BJP President N Ramchander Rao echoed the sentiment, alleging that the attack was an orchestrated attempt by "MIM goons" to "discourage the BJP and RSS workers from taking part in gauraksha". Rao directly placed the blame on the ruling party, suggesting the accused are "doing such activities due to the protection given by the Congress government."

The political fallout is expected to escalate further.

The state BJP unit has announced a demonstration on Thursday at the office of the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) to condemn the attack and press for stringent action against the accused and those allegedly enabling the cattle mafia.