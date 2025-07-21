Watch: Baby Elephant's Adorable Fail At Sitting On Chair Wins Internet

The internet is full of heartwarming videos where baby elephants charm everyone with their innocence and curiosity. Adding to the collection, a delightful new clip is winning hearts online. Shared on Instagram by the @tuskershelter account, the video shows a baby elephant attempting to sit in a folding chair but failing adorably.

The video shows the little elephant attempting to hoist itself to the chair's level by awkwardly balancing its tiny legs. After a couple of failed attempts, the baby elephant nudges the chair, causing it to fall while humans nearby capture the little jumbo's cute tantrum.

In the next frame, the baby elephant can be seen prodding a foldable chair lying on the ground, as if wanting to open it and have another go at it.

"Just hope to sit quietly, but the chair can't tell. A small wish for calmness, met with a hesitant chair," the video was captioned.

As the clip went viral, social media users were blown away by the little jumbo's cuteness and its funny antics.

"Baby elephant needs a bigger chair, so cute," said one user reacting to the video while another added: "So pure heart and innocent baby. Precious. Hugs n kisses."

Watch the video here:

Also Read | Mysterious Woman In Astronomer CEO's Coldplay Video: Alyssa Stoddard Misidentified, Company Clarifies

This is not the first time a video of a baby elephant has delighted the internet. A few days ago, a baby elephant could be seen hugging a man seated on a chair. In the video, the baby elephant can be seen gently approaching a man who is seated on a chair. What follows is a tender moment as the baby jumbo wraps his trunk and tiny frame around the man in a hug, leaving viewers overwhelmed with joy.

Similarly, another viral post on Instagram showed a tusker enjoying a bath with his caretaker when he spotted an unexpected little visitor - a tiny frog. Despite being relatively large in size, the baby elephant displayed tremendous composure and gently attempted to avoid the croaking frog.