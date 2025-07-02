Watch: Baby Elephant's Adorable Encounter With Tiny Frog Melts Hearts Online

The internet is full of heartwarming videos where baby elephants charm everyone with their innocence and curiosity. Adding to the collection, a delightful new clip is winning hearts online. Shared on Instagram by user rajamannai_memories, the video shows a baby elephant thoroughly enjoying bath time, happily splashing around and lifting its trunk in celebration. However, the mood suddenly shifts when the little tusker spots an unexpected little visitor - a tiny frog.

What happens next is pure sweetness: the elephant freezes and cautiously steps back. It's not fear that stands out, but the gentle instinct to avoid harming the little creature, radiating kindness and care.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared, the video has gone viral, garnering 1.1 million views and over 129,000 likes. Internet users were quick to read the elephant's response as one of profound empathy.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "They don't get scared, they are extremely empathetic towards other beings."

Several others also echoed this thought. "She wasn't scared, she cared about it," wrote one user.

"She is worried the frog doesn't come under her leg," commented another.

"They're so empathetic," said a third user. "I'll dieeee, her cuteness is killing mee," expressed one user.

"Thats why they called as GENTEL GIANTS," said another.

"So sweet , may her life be filled with happiness," wrote one Instagrammer.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time a video of a baby elephant has delighted the internet. Last month, an adorable video of a baby elephant picking up a vegetable from a roadside cart took the internet by storm.

In the video, a herd can be seen moving on one side of the road with their keepers sitting on their backs. The calf, who was walking between two adult elephants, slowed down, only to grab a snack from a roadside cart. The vendor and a woman, who was standing there, were taken aback for a moment. But they soon realised it was just a baby, with no intention of causing any harm, so they offered a vegetable to him. The calf took it and moved along to catch up with his family.