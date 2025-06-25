Video Shows Baby Elephant Grabbing Vegetable From Roadside Cart, Internet Calls It "Cuteness Tax"

An adorable video of a baby elephant picking up a vegetable from a roadside cart is winning hearts online. In the video, a herd can be seen moving on one side of the road with their keepers sitting on their backs. The calf, who was walking between two adult elephants, slowed down, only to grab a snack from a roadside cart.

The vendor and a woman, who was standing there, were taken aback for a moment. But they soon realised it was just a baby, with no intention of causing any harm, so they offered a vegetable to him. The calf took it, and moved along to catch up with his family.

The video was shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd), with a caption, "A quick snacks break for Chotu. Cute." Another user posted the video, saying, "Bro just casually collected his cuteness tax".

Watch the video here:

A quick snacks break for Chotu. Cute💕 pic.twitter.com/euuOjJkzN8 — Susanta Nanda IFS (Retd) (@susantananda3) June 23, 2025

Social media users flooded the comment section with sweet messages. "All baby elephants should have unrestricted access to any food, anytime, and anywhere. It's the law. If it isn't, it should be, and is henceforth declared as irreversible law," one said.

"He's got a running bar tab with the vendor," one user wrote, with another saying, "Gotta pay the cuteness tax, no exceptions."

"That lil fella could tax me out of everything I ever owned and I'd be happy about it," a user chimed in.