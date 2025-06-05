Advertisement
Watch: Baby Elephant Rescued From Pit In Chhattisgarh, Thanks Its Saviour Before Returning To Jungle

A heartwarming rescue operation in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district saved a baby elephant trapped in a muddy pit.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Watch: Baby Elephant Rescued From Pit In Chhattisgarh, Thanks Its Saviour Before Returning To Jungle
The baby elephant showed gratitude to its rescuers, especially the JCB machine.
Quick Read
Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed.
Forest department staff and villagers rescued a baby elephant trapped in a muddy pit.
The calf belonged to a 41-member herd in the Lailunga and Gharghoda forest ranges.
Villagers alerted forest officials and bravely approached the pit to assist the distressed animal.

In a heartwarming incident, forest department staff and local villagers in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district rescued a baby elephant that had fallen into a muddy pit near Chilkaguda village. The calf, part of a a large herd roaming the Lailunga and Gharghoda forest ranges, got trapped while the herd was drinking and bathing in the area.

The young elephant struggled to climb out, and its distress calls echoed through the forest. Villagers, upon noticing the calf's plight, alerted forest officials. Without waiting for assistance, they bravely approached the pit, despite the herd's proximity, and used shovels to flatten the edges with JCB machines, creating a path for the calf to escape.

Watch the video here: 

After being rescued by villagers and forest officials using a JCB machine, the baby elephant was finally free from the mud pit where it had been trapped. In a heartwarming display of gratitude, the calf approached the JCB machine and touched it, even attempting to hug it, before rejoining its herd.

This tender moment was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, captivating users who have shared it widely and left loving messages. The video showcases the remarkable bond between the elephant and its rescuers, highlighting the animal's appreciation for the help it received. The emotional encounter has been appreciated by many social media users, with many celebrating the kindness and compassion shown to the distressed calf. 

Show full article

Baby Elephant Rescue, Chhattisgarh, Forest Department
