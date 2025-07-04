'They Can't See Me': Baby Elephant Caught Eating Sugarcane, Hides Behind Pole

A baby elephant's innocent act has gone viral on the internet, leaving social media users amused. The little elephant was caught eating sugarcane in a field in the northern region of Thailand. After being confronted, the baby elephant decided that the best course of action was to hide behind a light pole and not run away to the family.

The little jumbo believed it could hide behind the narrow pole as it saw humans approaching, despite being significantly wider and visible. The elephant even stood still as locals shone a spotlight at it, hoping not to get spotted. Needless to say, things did not work out quite as it had hoped, but the jumbo's unsuccessful attempt at hiding did give the internet an adorable picture.

"Is it closing its eyes? Like if I can't see them, they can't see me," said one user while another added: "That human friend taught you wrong baby boy."

A third commented: "Causing chaos and trying to evade the consequences? Alright, calm down Donald Trunk"

A fourth said: "The John Cena of elephants."

The elephant found in Thailand is the Indian elephant, a subspecies on the Asian elephant - distinguishable from its African counterpart by its smaller ears.

As of 2025, Thailand has an estimated 4,422 wild elephants, with half of them living in five forest areas that have become increasingly crowded as their population has grown. With humans expanding into forest areas, coexisting with these gentle giants has become a dangerous struggle.

Last year, 4,700 incidents were recorded involving elephants, which led to the death of 19 people. The incidents also included 594 cases of damaged farmland, 67 cases of damaged property and 22 injuries to local people

Elephants are a protected animal in Thailand, and killing them carries a harsh prison sentence and steep fines, especially if the killing involves poaching or trafficking.