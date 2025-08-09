Video: Elephant Attacks Car Near Toll Plaza On Dehradun-Haridwar Highway

The driver of the vehicle, however, managed to get away safely by driving away at a rapid speed.
- A wild elephant caused chaos near a toll plaza on the Dehradun-Haridwar highway
- The elephant attacked vehicles waiting in the toll lane
- One vehicle was heavily damaged by the elephant's trunk during the incident
A huge wild elephant caused chaos near a toll plaza on the Dehradun-Haridwar highway today after attacking vehicles waiting to pass through the crowded road.
A video showed the elephant causing chaos on the road as it tried to pass through the road to reach the other side.
The elephant was seen heavily damaging a vehicle waiting in the toll lane with its trunk; the driver of the vehicle, however, managed to get away safely by driving away at a rapid speed.
Officials say elephants have been spotted near the toll plaza almost every day, posing a safety risk.
The incident has sparked anger and fear among the locals, with many calling for urgent action.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world