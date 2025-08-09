Advertisement
Video: Elephant Attacks Car Near Toll Plaza On Dehradun-Haridwar Highway

The driver of the vehicle, however, managed to get away safely by driving away at a rapid speed.

  • A wild elephant caused chaos near a toll plaza on the Dehradun-Haridwar highway
  • The elephant attacked vehicles waiting in the toll lane
  • One vehicle was heavily damaged by the elephant's trunk during the incident
A huge wild elephant caused chaos near a toll plaza on the Dehradun-Haridwar highway today after attacking vehicles waiting to pass through the crowded road.

A video showed the elephant causing chaos on the road as it tried to pass through the road to reach the other side.

The elephant was seen heavily damaging a vehicle waiting in the toll lane with its trunk; the driver of the vehicle, however, managed to get away safely by driving away at a rapid speed.

Officials say elephants have been spotted near the toll plaza almost every day, posing a safety risk.

The incident has sparked anger and fear among the locals, with many calling for urgent action.

