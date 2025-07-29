Audi, Fortuner, Thar: 57 Vehicles Stolen From Delhi, UP, Haryana Found In Arunachal

The police in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar on Monday dismantled a major inter-state vehicle theft and recovered 57 high-end stolen cars valued at over Rs 30 crore. The police also arrested the five key accused.

All the vehicles, including high-end models like Audi, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Thar, were found to be linked to theft cases registered in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states, the police said.

This is the largest single recovery of stolen vehicles by a police station in India to date, an officer said.

"The operation commenced on July 2 and led to the recovery of 57 stolen vehicles from various parts of the Itanagar Capital Region. All the vehicles, mostly luxury and high-end models, were found to be linked to theft cases registered in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states," senior police officer Jummar Basar told reporters.

He said the gang primarily targeted expensive cars in the Delhi-National Capital Region and adjoining states.

After stealing the vehicles, the criminals partnered with brokers who tampered with engine and chassis numbers, created forged registration papers, and facilitated the vehicles' transport to Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

Mr Basar also said that the preliminary investigations have revealed the possibility of international connections to the racket.

He said that certain digital financial trails and patterns in cross-border movement suggest the involvement of foreign handlers or transactions.

"This angle is currently under detailed investigation, and the police are working to trace the money flow and potential overseas links," Mr Basar said.

The police also issued an advisory to the public to remain cautious while purchasing second-hand vehicles and to verify ownership documents with the proper authorities.