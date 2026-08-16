Which Is India's Highest Commercial Airport?

Landing at an airport is usually the beginning of a mountain trip. At one Indian airport, however, you are already thousands of metres above sea level before the journey even begins. Surrounded by the dramatic landscape of Ladakh, this airport sits high in the Himalayas and serves as the gateway to one of India's most breathtaking regions.

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Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport Is India's Highest Commercial Airport

Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh is recognised as India's highest commercial airport. According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the airport is situated at an elevation of 3,256 metres (10,682 feet) above mean sea level. Located close to Leh town, it serves as the main air gateway for travellers visiting Ladakh.

Why Is Leh Airport So High?

The airport is located at the same high altitude as Leh, in the mountainous region of Ladakh. As a result, aircraft operate in thinner air and more challenging terrain than at airports in many lower-altitude parts of India.

For travellers, the altitude is noticeable almost immediately after landing. Because of Leh's high elevation, many visitors choose to spend their first day acclimatising before heading out for sightseeing or other activities. The airport is named after Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, a prominent Buddhist monk, statesman and former ambassador of India to Mongolia.

What Can You Explore After Landing?

Once you've acclimatised, Leh offers plenty to explore. Some popular attractions and experiences include:

Shanti Stupa, known for its panoramic views of Leh.

Leh Palace, a historic nine-storey structure overlooking the town.

Thiksey Monastery, one of the region's most recognisable monasteries.

Magnetic Hill, a popular stop on the Leh-Kargil route.

Sangam Point, where the Indus and Zanskar rivers meet.

Nubra Valley and Pangong Lake, for longer excursions beyond Leh.

The Airport Is Getting A Major Upgrade

The airport is also undergoing a major expansion. A new multi-level terminal is being developed with additional check-in counters, baggage-handling facilities, arrival carousels, lifts and escalators. The project also includes rooftop solar power as part of its sustainability measures.

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For travellers, the airport is more than just a place to land. At 3,256 metres above sea level, it offers a rather unusual introduction to Ladakh, where you arrive by air and find yourself already deep in the high-altitude Himalayan landscape.