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5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ladakh's Leh

The tremor occurred at around 6 AM at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. No reports of casualties or major structural damage have been reported.

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5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Ladakh's Leh
Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes.
Leh (Ladakh):

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Leh, Ladakh, early Thursday morning, as per a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at around 6 AM at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres. No immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage have been reported.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.5, On: 13/08/2026 06:05:15 IST, Lat: 36.881 N, Long: 74.402 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh."


Earthquakes can occur anywhere between the Earth's surface and about 700 kilometres below the surface. For scientific purposes, this earthquake depth range of 0-700 km is divided into three zones: shallow, intermediate, and deep, as per USGS data.

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures and greater casualties.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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