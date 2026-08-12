World's Highest Rafting Point Is In Leh, And You Would've Seen It In <i>Dhurandhar</i>

What if your next rafting adventure came with a location bonus? You could be navigating a river in the middle of the mountains and, somewhere along the way, recognise a landscape you have seen on screen. That's possible at one of Leh's most popular adventure spots, where the setting has also featured in Dhurandhar. But before the movie connection, there is another reason this place draws adventure seekers: it is where two major rivers meet and is known for its high-altitude rafting routes.

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Sangam Point Is Where Two Rivers Meet In Leh

Photo: Unsplash

Around 35 km from Leh, Sangam Point marks the confluence of the Indus and Zanskar rivers. The spot is located near Nimmu on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and is one of the most popular stops on the route towards Kargil.

From the viewpoint, you can see the two rivers coming together below, surrounded by the dry, rugged mountains typical of the region. The contrasting colours of the rivers are particularly noticeable when water conditions are favourable.

A Rafting Adventure At High Altitude

Sangam and the surrounding river stretches have become important for adventure tourism in Leh. Several rafting routes operate on the Indus and Zanskar, with options ranging from relatively easy stretches to more challenging sections.

Popular routes include:

Phey to Sangam on the Indus

Sangam to Alchi on the Indus

Chilling to Sangam on the Zanskar

The difficulty and availability of routes depend on river conditions, so it is important to check with an authorised rafting operator before heading out.

You May Recognise This From 'Gehra Hua'

The Sangam area has another connection that movie fans may find interesting. The song 'Gehra Hua' from Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun, was filmed in the Sangam area of Leh. The song features the distinctive mountain landscape and roads around the confluence. So if you have watched the song, you may recognise some of the scenery when you visit the area.

What Else Can You See On The Way?

Sangam is usually visited as part of a sightseeing trip from Leh rather than as a standalone destination. The route includes several popular attractions, making it easy to combine multiple stops in one day.

You can also visit:

Magnetic Hill

Gurudwara Pathar Sahib

Nimmu

Basgo, known for its historic ruins and monastery

The drive itself takes you through some of the most striking landscapes around Leh, with the Indus running alongside parts of the route.

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When Can You Go Rafting?

Rafting in Leh is seasonal and is generally carried out during the warmer months when river conditions allow it. Water levels and weather can affect both the availability and difficulty of rafting routes.

If you are planning to go, book through an authorised local operator and follow the safety instructions provided. You can still visit Sangam and enjoy the confluence from the viewpoint even if rafting isn't part of your itinerary.

How To Reach Sangam From Leh

Sangam Point is around 35 km from Leh and can be reached by road via the Srinagar-Leh National Highway. Taxis and local sightseeing tours are readily used by visitors travelling to the area.

If you are already heading towards Kargil, Sangam makes for a natural stop along the way. For adventure seekers, the rafting is the obvious draw. For movie fans, Gehra Hua adds another reason to look twice at the landscape. But even without either, standing above the point where the Indus and Zanskar meet is enough to make Sangam one of the memorable stops around Leh.