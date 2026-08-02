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27 Countries Offering Visa-Free Entry To Indian Travellers In 2026

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, as of date 27 countries provide visa-free entry, 47 offer visa-on-arrival.

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27 Countries Offering Visa-Free Entry To Indian Travellers In 2026
Check out the full list of 27 visa-free countries for Indian passport holders
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  • Indian passport holders can now enjoy visa-free access to 27 countries, making overseas travel easier than ever.
  • The MEA says Indians currently have access to 74 destinations through 27 visa-free and 47 visa-on-arrival countries.
  • Popular destinations including Thailand, Malaysia, Mauritius, Bhutan and Nepal are among the countries o
Where can I find the full list of countries offering e-Visas?

If an international vacation has been on your bucket list for a long time, here's a reason to celebrate. Indian passport holders can now enjoy easier access to 74 destinations worldwide. The relaxed entry requirements make planning an overseas getaway simpler and more convenient than ever. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, as of date, 27 countries provide visa-free entry, 47 offer visa-on-arrival, and 66 provide e-Visa facilities to Indian passport holders. Check out the full list of visa-free countries for Indians.

Also Read: 7 Vande Bharat Day Trips From Delhi Worth Taking

Here Are 27 Visa-Free Countries Indians Can Visit Right Now

1. Bhutan

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Indian passport holders can travel without a visa in Bhutan. However, they need to apply for an entry permit.

2. Nepal

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There are no limitations for Indian passport holders in Nepal

3. Mauritius

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Indian passport holders can travel and stay in this country visa-free up to 90 days.

4. Thailand

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Indians can now enjoy visa-free entry and travel in Thailand for up to 30 days.

Also Read: 6 Countries Offering Easier Work Visas For Indians In 2026

5. Kazakhstan

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If you have an Indian passport, you can travel visa-free up to 14 days in Kazakhstan.

6. Malaysia

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Indian passport holders can visit Malaysia visa-free up to 30 days until December, 2026.

7. Seychelles

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This is a visa-free country, which means there are no visa requirements for anyone.

8. Cook Islands

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Indian passport holders can travel visa-free up to 31 days.

9. Niue

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This country allows Indians to travel visa-free up to 30 days.

10. Iran

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Iran allows Indian ordinary passport holders to travel visa-free up to 15 days once every six months.

11. Macau

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Indian passport holders can travel visa-free for up to 30 days.

Also Read: China To Introduce New Visa-Free Entry Measures For More International Travellers

12. Fiji

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Fiji allows Indian passport holders to travel visa-free for a period of 120 days, but they need to acquire a visit permit on arrival.

13. Barbados

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Indian passport holders can travel visa-free up to 90 days.

14. Dominica

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Dominica allows Indian passport holders to travel visa-free up to 180 days

15. Grenada

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In Grenada, Indian passport holders can travel visa-free up to 90 days.

16. Senegal

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Similarly like Grenada, Indian passport holders can travel visa-free in Senegal up to 90 days.

17. Haiti

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Haiti also allows Indian passport holders to travel visa-free up to 90 days,

18. El Salvador

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Indian passport holders do not require a visa up to 90 days while travelling to this country.

19. Micronesia

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Indian passport holders can travel without a visa up to 30 days,

20. Trinidad and Tobago

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Indian passport holders can travel visa-free up to 90 days,

21. Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

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Saint Vincent & the Grenadines also allows Indian passport holders to travel visa-free up to 90 days.

22. Gambia

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Indian passport holders can travel without a visa up to 90 days.

23. Jamaica

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There are no limitations for Indian passport holders.

24. Saint Kitts and Nevis

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Indian passport holders can travel visa-free up to 90 days.

25. Montserrat

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The Montserrat government has waived visa requirements for Indian passport holders visiting the country for tourism and business for short stays up to 180 days.

26. Vanuatu

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Indian passport holders can travel visa-free up to 30 to 120 days depending on entry terms.

27. Angola

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Indian passport holders can travel to Angola visa-free for up to 30 days.

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