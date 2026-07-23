Indian Passport Ranking Falls To 81, Down From 75 Earlier This Year

The Indian passport has declined in the latest edition of the Henley Passport Index, one of the most widely referenced benchmarks of global mobility. The country now ranks 81st, down from the 75th position it held in the February 2026 edition.

The decline follows a period of improvement earlier in the year. India began 2026 ranked 85th, before rising to 75th in February - its strongest position in recent editions. The ranking eased to 78th by May and has since fallen further to 81st in the latest edition released on July 21.

Under the current ranking, Indian passport holders have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 55 destinations worldwide.

The Henley Passport Index is compiled using data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and evaluates 199 passports against 227 travel destinations. This year's edition marks the index's 20th anniversary. Over that period, the average passport's visa-free access has nearly doubled, rising from 58 destinations in 2006 to 108 destinations today.

Singapore Retains Top Position

Singapore continues to hold the top rank, with its passport providing visa-free access to 192 destinations. Japan and South Korea remain in second place, now joined by the United Arab Emirates, which recorded the largest gain since the previous report in January. The UAE advanced three places to join the second rank, with its passport now offering access to 188 destinations. The United States, by contrast, fell to 10th place, with its passport providing access to 180 destinations.