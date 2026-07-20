Opinion | The Refugee With No Passport, And The Illegal Immigrant With Indian Papers

The case of Maung Henry Htoo Aung Linn before the Delhi High Court is not only about admission to Delhi University. It is about a deeper contradiction in India's handling of refugees, citizenship, and identity in the border states of the Northeast.

On one side is a young Myanmar refugee who fled his country, studied in India, and is now seeking university admission through lawful means. He does not claim to be an Indian citizen. He does not seek Scheduled Tribe benefits. He does not try to enter the electoral roll. He stands before the court as a refugee, asking that Delhi University should not insist on a passport that his condition as a refugee makes difficult, if not impossible, to produce.

On the other side are long-standing allegations in Manipur that some Myanmar nationals have crossed the border, obtained Aadhaar cards, entered electoral rolls, acquired local identity documents, and accessed benefits available to Scheduled Tribes under broad categories such as "Any Kuki Tribes".

This is the contradiction India must confront: the honest refugee is visible and, therefore, vulnerable; the illegal immigrant with Indian papers may become administratively invisible.

Maung Henry's case shows the burden carried by those who follow the transparent route. According to available details, he fled Myanmar in 2022, completed Class 10 in Mizoram and Class 12 in the Science stream in Meghalaya, and later sought admission to Delhi University. His difficulty began because Delhi University requires foreign applicants to submit a passport. His lawyers argued that treating a refugee in the same manner as an ordinary foreign applicant violates the logic of equality and dignity under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution.

The court's reported question during the hearing, "How can you expect a passport from a refugee?", goes to the heart of the issue. A passport is issued by a state. A refugee is often a person who has lost the protection of that very state. To demand a passport as the only acceptable identity document from such a person is to misunderstand the nature of displacement.

This does not mean universities should abandon verification. Delhi University has every right to protect its admission process. Public institutions cannot function on sympathy alone. They need documents, records, scrutiny, and accountability. Admission to Delhi University is highly competitive even for Indian citizens. A refugee cannot be admitted merely because he is a refugee.

But a refugee should not be rejected merely because he has no passport.

There is a middle path. UNHCR registration, Indian school records, residence verification, police verification, and clearances from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of External Affairs can together provide an alternative documentation system. Such a system would not weaken the law, but make it more realistic.

India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention or the 1967 Protocol. It also does not have a dedicated national refugee law. As a result, refugees are often handled through executive discretion, local practice, court intervention, and UNHCR documentation. This absence of a clear legal framework has produced confusion, especially in relation to people fleeing Myanmar.

The problem becomes sharper in Manipur. The India-Myanmar border is porous. Ethnic ties run across the boundary. Communities on both sides share kinship, language, culture, and clan connections. In normal times, this social closeness may serve as a bridge. In times of conflict, it becomes a source of suspicion.

Manipur has already suffered from ethnic violence, displacement, mistrust, and competing claims over land, citizenship, and indigenous identity. In such a situation, documentation is not a technical matter. It is a political and social question. An Aadhaar card, a voter identity card, a Scheduled Tribe certificate, or a land-related document can alter access to rights, welfare, political representation, and public resources.

This is why allegations of illegal Myanmar nationals obtaining Indian documents in Manipur require serious investigation. If a foreign national enters India illegally and later obtains Aadhaar, gets listed in the electoral roll, secures local certificates, or accesses Scheduled Tribe benefits, the issue is not merely illegal migration. It becomes a question of fraud against the state and injustice to genuine citizens.

The Scheduled Tribe framework is meant to protect recognised indigenous communities of India. It cannot become a route through which doubtful citizenship is normalised. The category "Any Kuki Tribes" has long been politically sensitive in Manipur because of questions over identity, classification, and cross-border ethnic overlap. Any misuse of this category by non-citizens would deepen public resentment and weaken trust in constitutional safeguards.

This is the background against which the contrast with Maung Henry becomes powerful. He is not hiding behind forged citizenship. He is not entering the electoral system. He is not asking for the benefits of an Indian Scheduled Tribe. He is asking to be treated as what he is: a refugee seeking education.

The contrast also recalls earlier controversies in Manipur. In May 2021, after the death of 42-year-old Dr Nehginpao Kipgen at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, the United Naga Council questioned his citizenship and the "legal ground" for the burial of his body in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. Dr Kipgen, who headed the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at O.P. Jindal University, was described by the UNC as not "indigenous" to Manipur, and the Council asked whether he had acquired Indian citizenship under due procedure. Kuki organisations disputed such claims. The point here is not to declare the allegation proved. The point is that the controversy exposed the depth of anxiety in Manipur over citizenship, indigeneity, and legal belonging.

That anxiety has only grown. Many in Manipur believe that doubtful citizens have managed to secure documents and benefits while genuine refugees who remain transparent face restrictions. Whether every allegation is correct or not, the perception itself has become politically explosive. The state cannot allow such questions to remain unresolved.

Refugees must be protected as refugees. Citizens must be verified as citizens. Illegal immigrants must not be allowed to become citizens through paperwork acquired by fraud or negligence. There must be a clear distinction between three categories.

First, there are Indian citizens belonging to recognised Scheduled Tribe communities. Their constitutional rights must be protected.

Second, there are genuine Myanmar refugees who have fled conflict or persecution and are willing to register, submit to verification, and live under lawful restrictions. They deserve humanitarian protection, education, and dignity, without being granted citizenship benefits by default.

Third, there are illegal immigrants who may have obtained Indian documents through false claims, weak verification, or local networks. They must be identified through due process, and fraudulent documents must be cancelled.

Confusing these categories is dangerous. It harms genuine citizens. It harms genuine refugees. It strengthens illegal documentation. It fuels ethnic mistrust.

The Delhi High Court case should, therefore, not be seen only as a matter of Delhi University admission rules. It should become a national moment for policy clarity. India needs a refugee documentation framework that allows verified refugees to study, work within permitted limits, and live with basic dignity. At the same time, India needs a strict citizenship verification mechanism in sensitive border states to prevent illegal entrants from acquiring citizen-only benefits.

A refugee card must not become citizenship. Aadhaar must not become proof of nationality by default. Electoral rolls must be protected from doubtful entries. Scheduled Tribe benefits must go only to legally entitled Indian citizens. But universities must also be given a lawful method to consider genuine refugees who cannot produce passports.

This balance is essential. A humane refugee policy and a strict citizenship policy are not opposites. In Manipur, they must go together.

The state must not punish the refugee who is honest enough to identify himself as a refugee. At the same time, it must not reward those who bypass the refugee process and enter the citizenship system through questionable means. That would send the worst possible message: transparency brings hurdles, while concealment brings benefits.

Maung Henry's petition gives India an opportunity to correct this contradiction. Delhi University can create an alternative document route for UNHCR-registered refugees, subject to government verification. The Ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs can issue clear guidelines for educational institutions. Manipur and other border states can strengthen scrutiny of Aadhaar-linked records, electoral rolls, local certificates, and Scheduled Tribe benefit claims.

A refugee without a passport is not a person without identity. He may be a person whose identity requires careful verification. But an illegal entrant with Indian papers also cannot be treated as a citizen merely because the paperwork exists. Documents must reflect the truth. When documents hide the truth, the state itself becomes weak.

India's challenge is to show both compassion and firmness. It must open a lawful door for genuine refugees seeking education. It must close fraudulent doors through which illegal entrants may access citizenship benefits.

The Delhi High Court case is thus about more than one student. It is about whether India can distinguish between refuge and illegal immigration, between humanitarian protection and citizenship fraud, between a young man asking for admission and a system that may have allowed others to enjoy rights they were never legally entitled to claim.

(The author is Editor, Signpost News)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author