Indian Consular, Passport, And Visa Services Resume Across Australia Via VFS Global

Indian passport, visa, and consular services in Australia will officially resume on July 23, 2026, ending a service disruption that lasted over three weeks. The High Commission of India in Canberra announced on Wednesday that VFS Global will manage operations through six newly established Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs) located in major Australian cities - Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney.

"With effect from 23 July 2026, the Indian Consular, Passport, Visa (CPV) services in Australia will be provided by VFS Global at upgraded Indian Consular Application Centres (ICACs)," the official statement read.

Here's The List Of New Centre Locations

Adelaide: Suite 8.01, Level 8, 111 Gawler Place, Adelaide SA 5000

Brisbane: Suite 0201, Level 2, 127 Creek Street, Brisbane City QLD 4000

Canberra: Level 6, 40 Marcus Clarke Street, Canberra ACT 2601

Melbourne: Ground Floor, 324 St Kilda Road, Melbourne VIC 3004

Perth: Ground Floor, 23 Barrack Street, Perth WA 6000

Sydney: Level 9, 22-24 Market Street, Sydney NSW 2000

The new centres are designed to meet current service requirements and growing demand for CPV services in Australia. They offer several service enhancements, including increased counter capacity, expanded staffing levels, greater appointment availability, and extended application submission and collection hours.

The opening of these upgraded facilities aims to clear the application backlog while improving accessibility and efficiency for both the Indians living there and international travelers.

Applicants can book appointments online in advance before visiting the centres through the official website.

The updated centres offer optional add-on services to assist applicants, including secure document courier delivery, real-time SMS updates, on-site photo and photocopying facilities, and application form-filling assistance.

Customer support has also been upgraded with a multilingual toll-free contact centre, 24/7 Interactive Voice Response (IVR) support, and AI-powered assistance tools.