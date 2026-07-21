How To Apply For A France Visa: Documents, Fees, Validity, And More Explained

Before you can admire the Eiffel Tower, stroll through charming Parisian streets, or spend a day at Disneyland Paris, there's one thing every Indian traveller needs to sort out first: a France visa. The process may seem overwhelming at first, especially if you're applying for a Schengen visa for the first time. But it's actually quite straightforward when you know what to expect.

From choosing the right visa to submitting documents and collecting your passport, here's everything you need to know before planning your French holiday.

Do Indians Need A Visa To Visit France?

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Yes, Indian passport holders need a Schengen visa to travel to France for tourism, business, visiting family or short stays. France does not offer a visa-on-arrival for Indian citizens, so your visa must be approved before you board your flight.

If you're travelling for a holiday, you'll most likely apply for a short-stay Schengen tourist visa, which usually allows travellers to stay in the Schengen Area for up to 90 days within a 180-day period.

When Should You Apply?

France allows visa applications to be submitted up to six months before your planned journey, but applications for short-stay visas from India should be submitted at least two weeks before departure. Visa processing can sometimes take longer if the French authorities need additional checks or documents, especially during busy holiday seasons. So, applying early is always the smarter choice.

Step-By-Step Process

Find Out Which Visa You Need

The first step of planning a trip to France is to complete your online application. The website asks a few simple questions about your nationality, destination and purpose of travel. Based on your answers, it tells you exactly which visa category is right for you.

Fill Out The Online Application

Once you've identified the correct visa category, you'll need to create an account on the France-Visas portal. The application is filled out online. Once you're done, you can print the completed form.

Book Your Appointment

After completing your application, you are required to book an appointment at a France Visa Application Centre (VFS) to submit your documents and complete your biometric process. Once your appointment is confirmed, you'll receive a confirmation email along with your appointment letter. If you're travelling with your family, remember that every traveller must have a separate appointment.

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Gather Your Documents Carefully

This is the most important part of the entire application. Even a small missing document can delay your application or even lead to a refusal.

For most Indian travellers applying for a France tourist visa, you'll generally need:

A completed and signed visa application form

Two recent passport-size photographs

Original passport valid for at least three months after your planned return from Europe

Passport issued within the last 10 years

At least two blank passport pages

Copies of previous Schengen visas, if any

Old passports, if available

A covering letter explaining why you're travelling, your travel dates and itinerary

Confirmed hotel bookings

Return flight tickets

Travel medical insurance with a minimum coverage of 30,000 euros

Last six months' bank statements with the bank's stamp

Salary slips for the last three months

Income Tax Returns for the last three years

No Objection Certificate (NOC) from your employer

If you're self-employed, you'll also need your business registration or incorporation certificate. If someone else is sponsoring your trip, you'll have to submit their sponsorship letter, financial documents and ID proof as well. Retired applicants are usually required to provide pension statements or proof of regular income.

Visit The Visa Application Centre

On the day of your appointment, carry all your original documents and photocopies. You'll also have your fingerprints and photograph taken. The entire process is usually quick if all your paperwork is complete.

How Much Does A France Visa Cost?

There are two separate charges involved. The first is the France visa fee, which is paid in Indian rupees at the Visa Application Centre. The second is the VFS service fee, which is currently 22 euros (approx. 2,500 Rs) per applicant.

How Long Does It Take To Get A France Visa?

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Many tourist visa applications are processed within a few weeks, but the processing time depends on factors such as your nationality, travel purpose, the season and whether additional verification is required. Once you've submitted your application, you'll receive SMS updates on the mobile number you provided. You can also check your application status online using the reference number printed on your VFS receipt along with your last name.

How Do You Get Your Passport Back?

Once a decision has been made, you can either collect your passport from the Visa Application Centre or receive it through courier if you selected that option while submitting your application.

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What If Your France Visa Gets Rejected?

While nobody likes to think about a visa refusal, it's important to know that a rejection doesn't always mean the end of your travel plans. If your application is refused, you'll usually receive a letter explaining the reason. Some of the most common reasons include incomplete paperwork, insufficient financial proof, incorrect or inconsistent travel details, inadequate travel insurance or concerns about the purpose of your visit.

After understanding the reason, you can correct the issue and apply again. Depending on the circumstances mentioned in your refusal letter, you may also have the option to appeal the decision. In the end, even if you submit every required document, the final decision on approving or refusing a visa rests entirely with the French authorities.

Once your visa is sorted, you'll be one step closer to exploring France's museums, vineyards, castles, cafes and picturesque streets.