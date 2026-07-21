What Is 'Dusking,' The New Travel Trend We Have Already Seen In <i>Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani</i>?

If you've watched Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, you probably remember that quiet scene after Aditi's wedding, when Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) sit on a fort wall, watching the sun slowly disappear as the city stretches out before them. Looking back, they may have been practicing 'dusking' before the world even gave it a name.

Today, that simple act of staying back after sunset instead of rushing to the next stop has become one of travel's biggest wellness trends. Called dusking, it's encouraging travellers to slow down, unplug, and enjoy the magical transition from day to night. It may sound simple, but that's exactly what makes it so special.

So, What Is Dusking?

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Dusking is the art of sitting still during the transition from day to night. Instead of chasing the next attraction, you find a beautiful spot, put your phone away, and simply watch the evening unfold. As the sun goes down, the air turns cooler and city lights begin to twinkle. It's a chance to slow down and experience a destination in a completely different way.

After years of fast-paced travel, people are looking for holidays that feel relaxing, not exhausting. That's where dusking comes in. It's part of the growing trend of noctourism, where travellers are exploring destinations after dark instead of only during the day.

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The best thing about dusking is that it doesn't cost a thing. All you need is a good view and a little time. Whether you're by the sea, in the mountains, beside a lake, or sitting on a quiet fort wall, the experience is different every time.

Best Places To Try Dusking In India

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Marine Drive, Mumbai: Stay after sunset and watch the Queen's Necklace come alive as the city lights sparkle.

Stay after sunset and watch the Queen's Necklace come alive as the city lights sparkle. Varanasi Ghats: Once the evening prayers end, the ghats become peaceful and perfect for soaking in the atmosphere.

Once the evening prayers end, the ghats become peaceful and perfect for soaking in the atmosphere. Varkala, Kerala: Sit on the cliff and listen to the waves as the Arabian Sea changes colour.

Sit on the cliff and listen to the waves as the Arabian Sea changes colour. Rann of Kutch, Gujarat: The white salt desert looks magical as the sky turns pink and purple.

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Beautiful Places Abroad To Experience Dusking

Uluru, Australia: Watch the famous rock change colours as daylight disappears.

Watch the famous rock change colours as daylight disappears. Kyoto, Japan: Take a slow walk by the river as lanterns begin to light up the streets.

Take a slow walk by the river as lanterns begin to light up the streets. Banff National Park, Canada: Spend the evening beside its stunning lakes surrounded by mountains.

Spend the evening beside its stunning lakes surrounded by mountains. Cappadocia, Turkiye: The valleys become peaceful and beautiful once the day's crowds are gone.

Sometimes, doing less helps you experience more. Dusking is a reminder that you don't have to be constantly on the move to make the most of a holiday. Sometimes, the most unforgettable travel memories come from doing absolutely nothing.