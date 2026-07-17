Lionel Messi Doesn't Just Score Goals, He Owns A Luxury Hotel Empire Too

Lionel Messi is a name that needs no introduction. The football legend has spent years breaking records, lifting trophies, and creating unforgettable moments on the pitch. But while millions know him as one of the greatest footballers of all time, not everyone knows that Messi has also built a successful business in the world of luxury travel.

Away from football, the Argentine superstar owns MiM Hotels, a collection of six luxury boutique hotels spread across Spain and Andorra. So, while fans travel across the globe to watch him play, others are checking into hotels that carry his vision of luxury, comfort, and style.

Lionel Messi's Success Goes Beyond Football

The MiM Hotels collection includes properties in Sitges near Barcelona, Ibiza, Mallorca, Baqueira in the Pyrenees, Andorra, and Sotogrande in Andalusia. Each hotel offers something different depending on the destination.

Hotel MiM Sitges, located just 40 minutes from Barcelona, is a modern coastal retreat with 77 rooms and beautiful sea views. Hotel MiM Ibiza is ideal for travellers looking for a glamorous Mediterranean getaway, with room rates starting at around €600 per night. Hotel MiM Mallorca is designed for those seeking a peaceful island escape.

For mountain lovers, Hotel MiM Baqueira sits in Spain's famous Pyrenees and is a favourite during the ski season. Hotel MiM Andorra, a five-star property on Carlemany Avenue, is another popular choice for winter sports enthusiasts and features elegant Scandinavian-inspired interiors. Completing the collection is Hotel MiM Sotogrande, a nautical-themed boutique hotel overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

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The hotels are now operated by Melia Hotels International under its luxury brand, The Melia Collection. While Melia manages the day-to-day operations, Messi continues to own all six properties, making hospitality one of the biggest pillars of his growing business empire.

From Ballon d'Or Suites To Michelin-Starred Dining

What makes MiM Hotels especially exciting for football fans is that Messi's influence can be seen throughout the properties. Several hotels feature exclusive Leo Messi Suites, while guests can also spot replicas of his famous Ballon d'Or trophies displayed inside the hotels. These unique touches have made the properties popular not just with luxury travellers but also with football fans wanting to experience something connected to the legendary player.

Food is another major attraction. Three of the hotels (Baqueira, Andorra, and Sotogrande) house Hincha, a restaurant concept developed with Michelin-starred chef Nandu Jubany. One of the standout items on the menu is a special Ballon d'Or-inspired dessert, created as a tribute to Messi's remarkable football career. Some of the hotels also offer private rooftop jacuzzis and premium wellness facilities, making them ideal for a luxurious holiday.

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Interestingly, hospitality is just one part of Messi's growing portfolio. Over the years, he has expanded into real estate, sports ownership, media, technology, apparel, and consumer products.

From lifting football's biggest trophies to building a luxury hotel empire, Lionel Messi has shown that his winning mentality isn't limited to the football pitch. The GOAT surely knows how to score just as big in business as he does in football.