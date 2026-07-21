Preity Zinta Recaps New Jersey Trip With Husband, Says FIFA World Cup Final Was "Beyond Fun"

Actor Preity Zinta has given fans a glimpse of her New Jersey outing while attending the FIFA World Cup final with her husband, Gene Goodenough. Sharing pictures and videos from the stadium, the actor called the experience "beyond fun" and said watching the match live was a memorable moment.

"This weekend was beyond fun! I got to experience a Football/ (Soccer) World Cup final game in New Jersey with “The Goodenough Boyz," Preity captioned her Instagram post.

She shared glimpses of the crowd, the stadium atmosphere and the excitement around the football final. She gave fans a look at what it was like to be part of the biggest sporting event.

Preity also talked about the interesting story behind the final. She called it a "bizarre twist of fate" as Argentina, the previous World Cup champions, faced Spain, a team that had not lost an international match since March 2024. "This World Cup final felt like a bizarre twist of fate. Argentina, the previous World Champions, were playing Spain in the final. A team that had not lost an international game since March 2024," she wrote.

She also mentioned Spain's star player Lamine Yamal, recalling the widely shared story of a photograph taken when he was just five months old in which Lionel Messi, then 20, was seen giving him a bath during a charity photoshoot. "Yes!!! It's all true and... then… they meet in the final. Who writes a script like that?" she wrote.

Zinta congratulated Spain on winning the FIFA World Cup and praised both the team and its supporters. "Big congratulations to the Spanish team and all their fans for winning this FIFA World Cup! It truly was so much fun to watch," she wrote.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 took place across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The tournament concluded on July 19, with the final held at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in East Rutherford, New Jersey.