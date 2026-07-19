FIFA World Cup Final: Kerala Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow

Kerala's passion for football reached a new high on Sunday as the state government declared a holiday on Monday for all educational institutions, allowing students to stay up and watch the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina without worrying about attending classes the next morning.

The holiday covers schools under the General Education Department as well as colleges, universities and professional institutions under the Higher Education Department.

The decision was taken following directions from Chief Minister VD Satheesan after thousands of football enthusiasts, particularly students, appealed through social media for a holiday.

The final is scheduled to kick off at 12.30 am IST on Monday, making it difficult for students to attend classes after a late-night match.

Football enjoys an unmatched following in Kerala, where the sport is often celebrated with a passion rivalled only by cricket in other parts of the country.

In the days leading up to the final, towns and villages across the state have been transformed into football arenas, with giant cut-outs of international stars towering over roadsides, junctions and playgrounds.

Supporters of Spain and Argentina have erected massive banners, flags and decorative arches, while local fan clubs have organised public screenings, rallies and celebrations, creating a festive atmosphere across Kerala.

The overwhelming response from football fans played a key role in the government's decision. Several schools in Ernakulam had already announced a holiday on their own after receiving requests from students and parents.

The state government's announcement brought uniformity to the decision, ensuring that students across Kerala could enjoy the championship match.

Higher Education Minister Roji M John announced that all higher education institutions, including professional colleges, would remain closed on Monday. He said the decision would enable students to watch one of world football's biggest sporting events without the inconvenience of travelling to campuses after a sleepless night.

General Education Minister N. Samsudheen also confirmed a holiday for schools under his department through a social media post, opening his message with the playful words, "Happy now, kids?"

He said the government had considered the sentiments of football-loving students before taking the decision.

With public viewing centres, giant screens and football-themed celebrations planned across the state, Kerala is set to witness another unforgettable night as lakhs of fans unite to cheer their favourite teams in the FIFA World Cup final.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)