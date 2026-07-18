"Huge Win": Delhi Cafes To Stay Open Till 4 AM For FIFA World Cup Final

World Cup finals have often meant lonely late-night viewing for football fans in India, with most restaurants and cafés shutting before the final whistle. But Delhi's supporters could experience football's biggest night differently this time.

Eligible restaurants, cafes and other establishments across the capital can welcome fans until 4 am this weekend as Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Lamine Yamal's Spain in the FIFA World Cup final, Delhi Chief Minister announced on Saturday.

"A legend. A teenage prodigy. One trophy. One night that generations will remember. Delhi is ready for that night," she wrote in a post on X.

The FIFA World Cup final match will begin at 12:30 am IST on Monday, July 20, at the New York New Jersey Stadium. The extended hours could prove particularly useful if the contest goes into extra time or a penalty shootout.

The Chief Minister announced that Delhi's existing 24x7 business-friendly operating framework would allow eligible establishments to welcome fans until 4 am, making it easier for the city to experience the final together.

However, this does not mean that every cafe or restaurant will remain open or organise a screening. Fans have been urged to check directly with venues about reservations, entry rules, cover charges, screening arrangements and closing times before making plans.

Football Fans Excited

For Siddhant Verma, an ardent football fan from Delhi, the decision fulfils a long-standing wish.

"Honestly, this is something I've always wished for as a football fan. World Cup finals usually end up being lonely nights because everything shuts down after midnight," he said.

"Watching a match of this magnitude in a packed cafe, with hundreds of fans cheering together, celebrating will be an amazing experience. Thanks to Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Ji and Delhi Government for making this possible, it's a huge win for football fans."

Verma said late kickoffs had traditionally left Indian supporters with little choice but to watch major football matches from home.

"Watching football matches with friends is definitely a vibe. But since most matches are late at night we always have to settle for watching them at home," he said.

Kumar Abhinandan, a passionate Messi supporter, said the World Cup final was not just another football match but an occasion fans waited four years to experience.

"Messi vs Yamal final, will be one of those historic nights we'll talk about for years. As football fans, we wait four years for nights like these," he said.

"A World Cup final isn't just any other football match, it's an emotion, and the atmosphere is what makes it unforgettable. Watching it in a packed cafe with fellow fans, celebrating every goal and every save together, is an experience you simply can't recreate at home."

He also welcomed football screenings getting the kind of attention traditionally associated with cricket and the Indian Premier League.

Abhinandan Sharma, a Cristiano Ronaldo fan who will be supporting Spain this final, said the move was about more than extending restaurant timings.

"Watching it alone at home can never match the feeling of being surrounded by fellow fans and celebrating every goal together. We've always seen this atmosphere during major cricket matches, and it's wonderful to see football receiving the same recognition," he said.

He said the initiative could help bring Delhi's growing football community together for a night usually dominated by home viewing.

Messi vs Yamal: A Final Across Generations

The final has also captured attention because of the contrast between its two biggest stars: Messi, Argentina's World Cup-winning captain, and Yamal, the teenage sensation leading Spain's new generation.

Their connection stretches back almost two decades. A photograph from a 2007 charity calendar shoot famously shows a young Messi with Yamal when the Spanish star was still a baby. They will now meet on opposing sides in a World Cup final.

The match will conclude the biggest World Cup staged so far, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

For Delhi's football fans, the occasion will be about something simpler: wearing team colours, debating predictions, celebrating every goal with fellow supporters and experiencing the final whistle together rather than alone at home.