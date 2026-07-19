Planning A New Jersey Trip? Don't Miss These Attractions And Restaurants

The FIFA World Cup final is set to turn New Jersey into one of the world's biggest sporting destinations. Thousands of football fans are expected to travel to the Garden State to witness the tournament's biggest match. If you are one of those sports enthusiasts, we recommend planning a longer stay in New Jersey. There is plenty to explore beyond the stadium. From scenic waterfronts and iconic boardwalks to museums, restaurants and nearby attractions, here is a comprehensive guide to help you make the most of your trip.

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What To Do In New Jersey

1. Stroll Along The Iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk

This is the oldest and most famous beachfront boardwalk in the United States. It offers a high-energy mix of towering resort casinos, live entertainment and ocean views. Have a bite of iconic saltwater taffy, visit the historic Steel Pier amusement park or climb the Absecon Lighthouse, New Jersey's tallest lighthouse.

2. Take In The Views At Liberty State Park

The waterfront park in Jersey City offers unobstructed views of the Manhattan skyline. It is New Jersey's premier gateway to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, featuring an on-site ferry terminal. You can walk or bike along the two-mile promenade, visit the Empty Sky 9/11 Memorial or explore the nearby Liberty Science Center.

3. Experience Thrills At Six Flags Great Adventure & Wild Safari

One of the largest and most popular theme parks in the United States, it is located in Jackson Township. The destination is a paradise for adrenaline seekers. Enjoy thrilling roller coasters, cool off at the adjacent Hurricane Harbor water park or drive through the vast safari to see exotic animals up close.

4. Step Back In Time At Historic Cape May

America's oldest seaside resort town is located at the southernmost tip of the state. It is known for its beautifully preserved Victorian "gingerbread" architecture and relaxed atmosphere. Take a scenic horse-drawn carriage or trolley tour, shop along the pedestrian-only Washington Street Mall or go dolphin watching off the coast.

5. Explore The American Dream Mega-Complex

This massive indoor entertainment, shopping and dining destination is located in East Rutherford. Perfect for any weather, it lets you ski indoors, enjoy thrilling rides and swim in tropical temperatures under one roof. Visit Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park, splash around at DreamWorks Water Park or hit the real-snow indoor ski slope at Big SNOW.

Where To Eat In New Jersey

New Jersey's food culture is famous for its iconic 24-hour diners, award-winning fine dining, Italian-American classics and fresh coastal seafood.

For generous portions of classic American diner food, head to Tops Diner, known for its exceptional baked goods and creative cocktails in a polished retro setting. You can also try oxtail pasta and comfort food sliders at The Yard in Military Park. Battello is an excellent choice for upscale dining with skyline views, serving modern Italian dishes such as fresh seafood towers and handmade ricotta gnocchi.

Heirloom Kitchen is a nationally recognised New American restaurant. Guests can book an intimate chef's table experience featuring a carefully curated seasonal four-course prix fixe menu. Other local favourites include Al-Basha Restaurant in Paterson, Fornos of Spain in Newark and The Lobster House in Cape May.

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Getting Around

Driving is the most efficient way to travel around the Garden State. New Jersey's rail network also connects major northern suburbs and commuter towns with Newark, Trenton and New York Penn Station.