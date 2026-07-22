UAE Visa On Arrival For Indians: Who Qualifies, What It Costs And The Documents You Need

Holding an Indian passport alone does not guarantee a UAE visa on arrival. The facility is available only to Indian nationals who also hold a valid visa or residence permit from specified countries.

The programme was expanded in February 2025, making travel easier for a wider group of Indian passport holders living or travelling abroad. Here is who qualifies and what travellers should check before flying.

Who Is Eligible?

Indian nationals must hold an ordinary passport valid for at least six months and possess a qualifying visa or residence permit.

The facility was previously available to Indians holding a valid visa, residence permit or Green Card from:

The United States

The United Kingdom

A European Union member state

From February 13, 2025, the UAE expanded eligibility to Indians holding valid residence permits from:

Australia

Canada

Japan

New Zealand

South Korea

Singapore

The expansion applies at all UAE entry points, according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also Read: UAE Visa-On-Arrival Rules Have Changed. Are You Still Eligible?

What Documents Are Needed?

Eligible travellers should carry:

An ordinary Indian passport valid for at least six months

A valid visa, residence permit or Green Card from an approved country

Supporting travel documents required by immigration authorities

Travellers should ensure that their qualifying visa or residence permit remains valid on the date of entry. Airline staff and UAE immigration officers may verify the documents before allowing travel or entry.

How Long Can Indians Stay?

Eligible Indian passport holders are generally granted a 14-day visa on arrival. The visa may be extended once for another 14 days, subject to the applicable immigration rules and fees.

Travellers should confirm the permitted stay and current charges directly with UAE immigration authorities or their airline before departure, as visa categories and service fees can change.

Does Everyone Living Abroad Qualify?

No. Simply residing outside India is not enough. The traveller must hold a valid qualifying visa or residence permit from one of the approved countries.

Indians living in countries outside the eligibility list will generally need to arrange a UAE visa before travelling.

The expansion gives many more Indian travellers access to visa on arrival, particularly those based in Canada, Australia and major Asian economies. But the central rule remains clear: an Indian passport by itself does not qualify its holder for the facility.