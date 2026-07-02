UAE Visa-On-Arrival Rules Have Changed. Are You Still Eligible?

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has revised its visa-on-arrival policy for Indian passport holders. As per the new tweak, they are removing eligibility for travellers who hold only a UK residence visa. The changes were announced by the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), as per Business Standard. However, an implementation date has not yet been revealed yet. As per reports, the revised rules could affect Indian tourists, business travellers and frequent visitors who previously relied on a UK residence permit to access visa-on-arrival facilities.

The new guidelines say that Indian nationals relying exclusively on a UK residence visa will no longer qualify for the conditional 14-day visa-on-arrival facility once the new rules come into force.

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Who Can Still Get Visa On Arrival?

The UAE has retained visa-on-arrival eligibility for Indian passport holders who possess any of the following:

A valid US visit visa

A US Green Card

A valid EU visit visa

A valid EU residence visa

These travellers will continue to qualify for the conditional 14-day visa-on-arrival scheme. Under existing rules, the stay can also be extended by an additional 14 days.

Proposed 60-Day Visa-On-Arrival Option

Aside from the eligibility changes, the UAE is also considering introducing a new 60-day conditional visa-on-arrival facility for eligible Indian nationals. According to the immigration update, the proposed scheme is expected to follow eligibility criteria similar to those currently applicable to the 14-day visa-on-arrival programme. However, authorities have not announced when the new facility could be introduced.

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What It Means For Indian Travellers?

The revised policy is likely to have the greatest impact on Indian travellers who hold only a UK residence visa and do not possess a valid US or EU visa or residence permit. Such travellers may now need to apply for a regular UAE tourist visa before travelling, obtain a visa through authorised channels or airlines, or explore other visa categories for which they may be eligible.

Immigration experts have also advised travellers to verify the latest entry requirements before booking flights, as airlines may ask passengers to confirm their visa status before allowing them to board.

The UAE remains one of the most popular international destinations for Indian tourists, professionals and business travellers, with cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi attracting a large number of visitors every year. The ICP has advised travellers to check the latest eligibility conditions before departure to avoid travel disruptions.