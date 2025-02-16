UAE Expands Visa-On-Arrival Facility For Indians From 6 More Countries

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme for Indian nationals by including travellers with valid visas, residence permits, or Green Cards from six more countries on the eligibility list. The move permits more Indian passport holders to access visa-on-arrival facilities at UAE entry points.

Under the Arab country's latest order, Indians with valid visas, residence permits, or Green Cards from Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada will be allowed access to the visa-on-arrival facility in the UAE. The Arad nation already had this policy for Indian nationals holding valid documentation from the United States, European Union member states, and the United Kingdom.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the programme, Indian nationals must meet the criteria set by UAE, which include holding a valid ordinary passport with at least six months validity from the date of arrival. The travellers should also have a valid visa, residence permit, or Green Card from any of the eligible countries on the list.

If they meet these requirements, the individuals will be required to pay the visa fee upon arrival at UAE immigration checkpoints.

Visa Fees

The UAE has introduced three categories for eligible Indian travellers, with a nominal visa fee. For a 4-day visa, travellers will have to shell out Dh100 (approx. Rs 2,270), while for a 14-day extension, they will have to pay Dh250 (approx. Rs 5,670). There is also a 60-day visa, for which they will have to pay Dh250 (approx. Rs 5,670).

Motive Behind The Initiative

According to Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of UAE's Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP), the move of granting visas on arrival to Indian nationals from some countries aligns with the long-term strategic partnership between the Abu Dhabi and New Delhi.

The initiative aims to facilitate smoother travel for Indian citizens, offering them and their families new opportunities to explore life, residency, and employment prospects in the UAE, according to a report by the Gulf News.

Moreover, the initiative gives Indians an opportunity to experience UAE's world-class tourism, economic landscape, and dynamic business environment while also attracting top global talent and entrepreneurs-further solidifying the UAE's status as a global financial, tourism, and economic hub, ICP said.