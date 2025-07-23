Which 59 Countries Can Indian Passport Holders Travel Visa-Free To In 2025?

Travelling abroad is no longer a dream - it has become more accessible than ever. In 2025, more countries are offering visa-free entries to Indian passport holders. According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, the count of visa-free countries accessible to India stands at 59, with the Indian passport making a jump from the 85th place to 77th. While some countries like Malaysia, Maldives, Thailand and Mauritius are allowing visa-free entry to Indian passport holders, countries such as Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Qatar offer a visa-on-arrival.

With more countries opening doors to Indian passport holders, you can now pack your bags and head to these 59 destinations without the hassle of going through a visa process.

What Do Visa-Free Countries And Visa-On-Arrival Mean?

Visa-Free Countries

As the name suggests, visa-free countries for Indians are the ones that allow Indian passport holders to travel without applying for a visa in advance. This saves a lot of time as people don't have to go through the lengthy process of visa approval.

Visa-free entries allow you to book your flight, pack your bag, and enter a country hassle-free. Of course, each country has some rules for a visa-free entry. While some countries allow you to stay for a few weeks, others may have more stringent rules.

Visa-On-Arrival

Visa-On-Arrival or VOA is a type of visa that you get after arriving in a country instead of applying for it at an embassy or online before your trip. Here's how it works:

Once you arrive at the country, visit the Visa on arrival counter

Fill out a visa form

Provide the required documents including your passport, return ticket, hotel bookings, etc

Pay a visa free, which may vary from one country to another

Once you clear that, you should get a visa stamp right there and you are allowed to enter your destination country.

Visa Free Countries For Indian Passport Holders

Here are 59 visa-free countries or visa-on-arrival countries for Indian passport holders, according to the Henley Passport Report 2025:

Visa-Free Countries For Indian Passport Holders

1. Angola

2. Barbados

3. Bhutan

4. British Virgin Islands

5. Cook Islands

6. Dominica

7. Fiji

8. Grenada

9. Haiti

10. Iran

11. Jamaica

12. Kazakhstan

13. Kenya

14. Kiribati

15. Macao

16. Madagascar

17. Malaysia

18. Mauritius

19. Micronesia

20. Montserrat

21. Nepal

22. Niue

23. Philippines

24. Rwanda

25. Senegal

26. St. Kitts and Nevis

27. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

28. Thailand

29. Trinidad and Tobago

30. Vanuatu

Countries Where You Need A Visa-On-Arrival

31. Bolivia

32. Burundi

33. Cambodia

34. Cape Verde Islands

35. Comro Islands

36. Djibouti

37. Ethiopia

38. Guinea-Bissau

39. Indonesia

40. Jordan

41. Laos

42. Maldives

43. Marshall Islands

44. Mongolia

45. Mozambique

46. Myanmar

47. Namibia

48. Palau Islands

49. Qatar

50. Samoa

51. Sierra Leone

52. Somalia

53. Sri Lanka

54. St. Lucia

55. Tanzania

56. Timor-Leste

57. Tuvalu

58. Zimbabwe

Electronic Travel Authority (ETA)

ETA is a digital travel permit that allows Indians to enter a country for short-term visits or transit on a visa-free entry.

59. Seychelles

Each country has a different rule so make you check the official websites of the countries before travelling.