Which 59 Countries Can Indian Passport Holders Travel Visa-Free To In 2025?

Travelling abroad is no longer a dream - it has become more accessible than ever. In 2025, more countries are offering visa-free entries to Indian passport holders. According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, the count of visa-free countries accessible to India stands at 59, with the Indian passport making a jump from the 85th place to 77th. While some countries like Malaysia, Maldives, Thailand and Mauritius are allowing visa-free entry to Indian passport holders, countries such as Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Qatar offer a visa-on-arrival.
With more countries opening doors to Indian passport holders, you can now pack your bags and head to these 59 destinations without the hassle of going through a visa process.
What Do Visa-Free Countries And Visa-On-Arrival Mean?
Visa-Free Countries
As the name suggests, visa-free countries for Indians are the ones that allow Indian passport holders to travel without applying for a visa in advance. This saves a lot of time as people don't have to go through the lengthy process of visa approval.
Visa-free entries allow you to book your flight, pack your bag, and enter a country hassle-free. Of course, each country has some rules for a visa-free entry. While some countries allow you to stay for a few weeks, others may have more stringent rules.
Visa-On-Arrival
Visa-On-Arrival or VOA is a type of visa that you get after arriving in a country instead of applying for it at an embassy or online before your trip. Here's how it works:
- Once you arrive at the country, visit the Visa on arrival counter
- Fill out a visa form
- Provide the required documents including your passport, return ticket, hotel bookings, etc
- Pay a visa free, which may vary from one country to another
Once you clear that, you should get a visa stamp right there and you are allowed to enter your destination country.
Visa Free Countries For Indian Passport Holders
Here are 59 visa-free countries or visa-on-arrival countries for Indian passport holders, according to the Henley Passport Report 2025:
Visa-Free Countries For Indian Passport Holders
1. Angola
2. Barbados
3. Bhutan
4. British Virgin Islands
5. Cook Islands
6. Dominica
7. Fiji
8. Grenada
9. Haiti
10. Iran
11. Jamaica
12. Kazakhstan
13. Kenya
14. Kiribati
15. Macao
16. Madagascar
17. Malaysia
18. Mauritius
19. Micronesia
20. Montserrat
21. Nepal
22. Niue
23. Philippines
24. Rwanda
25. Senegal
26. St. Kitts and Nevis
27. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
28. Thailand
29. Trinidad and Tobago
30. Vanuatu
Countries Where You Need A Visa-On-Arrival
31. Bolivia
32. Burundi
33. Cambodia
34. Cape Verde Islands
35. Comro Islands
36. Djibouti
37. Ethiopia
38. Guinea-Bissau
39. Indonesia
40. Jordan
41. Laos
42. Maldives
43. Marshall Islands
44. Mongolia
45. Mozambique
46. Myanmar
47. Namibia
48. Palau Islands
49. Qatar
50. Samoa
51. Sierra Leone
52. Somalia
53. Sri Lanka
54. St. Lucia
55. Tanzania
56. Timor-Leste
57. Tuvalu
58. Zimbabwe
Electronic Travel Authority (ETA)
ETA is a digital travel permit that allows Indians to enter a country for short-term visits or transit on a visa-free entry.
59. Seychelles
Each country has a different rule so make you check the official websites of the countries before travelling.
