New Visa Updates For Indian Passport Holders Before You Board Your Next Flight

Global travel for Indians just got simpler than ever with new visa updates in 2025.

Several countries have introduced changes to their visa policies, making it easier for Indians to explore the world. These updates include relaxed visa norms, digital application processes and increased validity periods.

Let's have a look at some of these important visa changes, that you should know:

1. New Zealand Visitor Visa Allows Remote Work

From January 27, 2025, New Zealand's visitor visa allows remote workers to live and work in the country for up to six months. If you work remotely for a foreign company and are planning to stay in New Zealand, up to 90 days of your visit can be spent on remote work. Remote work is permitted as a secondary activity, with tourism or personal travel remaining the primary purpose of the visit.

2. South Africa Visa In Just Three Days

South Africa's new Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) allows registered tour operators to submit group visa applications directly. This eliminates the need for individual applications and reduces processing time to just three days.

As India currently contributes only 3.9% of South Africa's international visitors, TTOS aims to address key challenges such as visa processing delays and language barriers.

3. Palau Is Now Visa Free

The Republic of Palau now offers Indian passport holders visa-free entry for short-term visits, allowing stays of up to 30 days. This move aims to boost bilateral relations, cultural ties and tourism between the two nations.

Palau is an archipelago of over 500 islands. Photo: Unsplash

While direct flights from India aren't available, connecting flights through cities like Manila, Singapore, Seoul, and Taipei make it easily accessible.

4. Philippines Is Visa-Free

The Philippines has updated its visa-free entry regulations for Indian travellers, offering two types of short-term visa-free entry with distinct eligibility requirements. Indian nationals can now visit the country without a visa for up to 14 days for tourism purposes. Additionally, Indians holding valid visas or permanent residency from select key countries like Japan, the US, and Schengen countries can enjoy a 30-day visa-free stay.

5. US to Introduce A New USD 250 Visa Integrity Fee

The US has approved a new USD 250 (Rs 21,605) "visa integrity fee" for nonimmigrant visa applicants, including students, workers and tourists.

This fee will be charged in addition to existing visa fees, increasing the total cost for Indian nationals to around USD 473 (approx 41,000). The fee's start date has not been announced yet. However, it could go into effect on October 1, 2025.

6. Social Media Checks For Student Visas

Social media vetting will now be part of US student visa applications. Students will be required to make their social media accounts public. They will have to share all social media handles or usernames used in the past five years. Deleting older posts or deactivating accounts immediately before applying will be interpreted as an attempt to conceal information.

7. Slovenia To Launch A Digital Nomad Visa

Slovenia is launching a digital nomad visa on November 21, 2025. It will allow Indian remote workers to live in the country for up to one year. Eligible applicants must work for a foreign-based company and will be allowed to bring their families. The visa will be non-renewable, requiring a six-month stay outside Slovenia to reapply.