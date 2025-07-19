22-Year-Old Solo Traveller Shares Struggles Of Travelling With An Indian Passport

Travel is a thrilling experience. It broadens our horizons and sparks our souls. But for those holding an Indian passport, the journey can be complicated. Recently, a 22-year-old solo traveller shared his experience of travelling the world with an Indian passport. In a post shared on Instagram, Jayant Sharma claimed that holding an Indian passport means facing far more scrutiny than most.

The vlogger wrote, "The ugly side of travel I had to come across as an Indian passport holder who loves travelling. It's not in the guidebooks. Not on the reels. Not in the sunsets, the flights, or the airport lounges. It's in the stares. The silence. The paperwork that makes you prove your humanity."

He further stated that immigration is more than simply a checkpoint for hime, it is a site where Indian passport holders are asked additional questions, extensively monitored and often made to feel like a risk rather than a tourist. He claimed that for young travelers like himself, the main challenge isn't deciding where to go, but rather proving that they would return.

"It's in the fact that I've had to justify why I deserve a 7-day trip. That I've spent more time convincing embassies I'll “come back” than planning where I'll go. That a border control officer, with a 3-second glance, can make me feel like a threat — before I've even said a word. It's in how “travel” is sold to the world as freedom, but for some of us, it starts with suspicion," Jayant wrote.

He concluded the post, writing, "This is not a pity post. It's a reality check. For every Indian traveller who has felt humiliated, delayed, dismissed — I see you. And I hope someday we don't have to fight to prove we simply want to explore. Because we don't want special treatment. We just want the right to dream without borders."

The post went viral on Instagram, with several people thanking Jayant for speaking out about a relatable experience for most Indian travellers. Others applauded his honesty and praised him for shedding light on an aspect of travel that is rarely seen on social media.

