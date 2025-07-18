How India's Students Travel: Girls Take A Flight, Boys Do Buses And Trains

Goibibo has revealed fascinating differences in how female and male students in India travel, pay and plan, based on bookings made by 50,000 verified student travellers through its dedicated Student GoPass program since January 2025. The booking patterns show that the student demographic is price-conscious and digital-first, but there is nuanced divide between genders, especially when it comes to mode of transportation and payment preferences.

Photo Credit: pexels.com

Female students more likely opt for flights over ground transport. 36 percent of them book domestic flights, as opposed to only 23 percent of their male counterparts.

Photo Credit: pexels.com

In contrast, half of male students (50 percent) prefer ground transport like buses and trains, compared to just 34 percent women, which indicates a preference toward air travel among female travellers, likely driven by safety and time considerations.

This divide extends into device and payment modes, with more than one in three female students use an iPhone, compared to one in four males. When it comes to payments, UPI is preferred for 71 percent of female students, versus 64 percent of men. Interestingly, female students are 50 percent less likely to use pay later options, as compared to men.

Raj Rishi Singh, CMO, Goibibo said, "The female student traveller is digitally savvy, deliberate in her choices, and values both convenience and safety." He added, "While her preferences may differ from her male counterpart what unites them is a sharp eye on value. That's precisely what we've aimed to address with our GoPass program-making Goibibo the preferred platform for student travellers seeking smart, affordable options."

