Comedian Roasts IndiGo For Flight Chaos As SpiceJet Crew In Viral Video: <i>"Ab Pata Chala?"</i>

IndiGo's massive flight disruptions over the last few days have caused widespread chaos across the country. Hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed, leaving thousands of travellers stuck at airports with no clear answers. While passengers continued to express anger and panic online, comedian Gaurav Kapoor decided to tackle the situation in his own trademark style - with humour.

In a new viral video, Kapoor turned into a SpiceJet crew member and delivered a sarcastic monologue aimed at IndiGo. His act imagined how a rival airline's staff would react to IndiGo finally facing the kind of operational troubles they deal with regularly.

With full dramatic flair, he was seen saying, "Ab pata chala? Aa raha hai na maza? Hamari roz ki zindagi yehi hai ("Now you understand? Not so fun now, is it? This is our everyday life)." Kapoor jokingly told IndiGo that the meltdown they are experiencing today is the everyday struggle for SpiceJet.

He pointed out how the display boards at airports usually show only their airline under the "delayed" category - but this time, the tables have turned. "Aaj hum on-time hain, tum delayed ho (Today we are on time, and you are delayed)," he said, continuing his roast and portraying the imagined relief of a SpiceJet employee.

He continued, "Aur woh 3 minutes pehle land karake kya bolte the tum? 'IndiGo ko waqt pe pahunchne mein garv hai.' Aaj tumhare chehre ka sara garv ghabrahat mein badalte hue dekhna bada achchha lag raha hai. ("And what did you used to say after landing just 3 minutes early? 'IndiGo takes pride in being on time.' Today, it feels great to see all that pride on your face turning into panic)." Watch the video here:

According to PTI, over 550 IndiGo flights were cancelled on Thursday alone, triggering major disruptions at airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Travellers narrated scenes of packed terminals, overflowing check-in counters, and desperate scrambles for alternate flights.