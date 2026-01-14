'Be Ashamed, IndiGo': Author Neelesh Misra Blasts Airline For Mistreating 10-Year-Old Daughter On Flight

Author-lyricist Neelesh Misra has called out IndiGo Airlines for allegedly misbehaving with his 10-year-old daughter Vaidehi Misra who travelled "alone" as an unaccompanied minor on the carrier's Lucknow to Goa flight.

Neelesh Misra on X shared a post, detailing his daughter's experience with a "rude" IndiGo staffer.

"#Indigo

'This girl is getting on my nerves. She is such a finicky eater! ...'

'Don't you have eyes? Go, go eat! Go and miss your flight!'

"This and a barrage of other rude things is what the @IndiGo6E staffer (Laraib?) said about my 10-yr-old daughter Vaidehi Misra who just travelled alone as an unaccompanied minor from Lucknow to Goa," he wrote.

The writer, who has penned songs for films such as Barfi! and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and served as screenwriter for Ek Tha Tiger, alleged despite his intervention via phone, the staffer "continued the attitude".

"We all know about the arrogance of Indigo towards adults. Today I saw it towards a child as well. I had to call the person and talk to her, and she still continued the attitude. You should be ashamed. @airsewa_MoCA," he added in his post, tagging Air Sewa.

A spokesperson from IndiGo replied to Neelesh Misra's post, saying the airline has taken up the matter on priority.

"Mr Misra, thank you for your time on the call. Please be assured that we are taking this matter on priority and are reviewing the details thoroughly. Thank you for your understanding. We appreciate your patience while we examine this closely - Team IndiGo."

