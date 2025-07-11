Travelling To Mussoorie Will Soon Need An Online Check-In Before You Go

Mussourie is a go-to destination for many travellers. Reason? Besides the perfect blend of natural beauty and colonial charm, the place's proximity to Delhi and Dehradun makes it an easily accessible escapade. But visiting this misty wonderland is soon going to need a registration before you go.

What

Considering the rising tourist numbers in Mussourie between 2022 and 2024, the Uttarakhand authorities are planning to introduce a pre-registration system for travel enthusiasts during peak seasons.

The move is to fight traffic jams and congestion that Mussoorie sees during peak season every year.

According to reports, over 11 lakh tourists visited Mussourie in 2022, with the numbers doubling to 21 lakhs in 2024 and hence the decision.

What You Need To Do Before Visiting Mussoorie

Before entering Mussoorie, travellers will need to fill out an online form with their contact details, vehicle number, accommodation, and dates of stay.

After that, they are going to receive an OTP for registration purposes, followed by a QR code.

It will be mandatory to show the QR code at any one of the three major checkpoints: Kempty Falls, Kuthal Gate or Kimadi.

Domestic travellers will get the OTD on their phones, while international visitors will receive it via email.

Tourists without a code will not be allowed to enter Mussoorie.

Additionally, officials also intend to install Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems at the three main entry points to verify the QR codes as well as monitor the vehicles.

Cameras will also be installed at the entry points to monitor inflow in real-time.

What Officials Say

Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal stated that the system will first be introduced during high-traffic times like summer and winter holidays, as well as extended weekends, when tourist congestion is typically high.

"The problem of overcrowding and long traffic jams is only during the peak season, so there's no point in having a year-round pre-registration system. Our teams are working on introducing the concept during those times,” said Dhiraj Singh Garbyal in a conversation with The Times of India.

Tourism authorities recently held a meeting with Mussoorie stakeholders to review the proposed initiative. They also suggested steps such as converting certain roads into one-way routes during peak tourist seasons to ease traffic flow.