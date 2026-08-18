Nitin Nabin's New Team Faces Its Big Test In 2027 UP Polls

Strip away the list of names and portfolios, and the BJP's new organisational team reads like a single, unambiguous message to its own cadre: the 2024 UP result cannot be allowed to happen again. Every appointment of consequence traces back to one state and one memory -- the 2024 crash that cost the party 29 seats and its most symbolically significant constituency, Ayodhya.

Why does one state carry this much weight? Uttar Pradesh sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha - more than any other state by a wide margin. Since 2014, it has been the biggest contributor to the BJP's seats tally. That the party wants to win a large share of the seats in UP is a hard-to-miss signal in this organisational revamp.

Smriti Irani has made a political comeback after her bruising 2024 Amethi defeat. She has been handed the national general secretary charge of Uttar Pradesh. Alongside her is Sunil Bansal, the strategist widely credited with the BJP's booth-level sweep of UP in 2017. Their return comes ahead of upcoming elections in UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

There's also a generational and gender recalibration at play. Thirteen women feature in the new setup nationally.

The emphasis on youth outreach is also a calculated move - an attempt to connect with UP's largest and most volatile voter blocs.

The UP Picks, Decoded

In this organisational reboot, the BJP has attempted to balance caste and community calculus. Smriti Irani brings along national star power and a personal redemption arc. Sunil Bansal brings along the organisational machinery.

Harish Dwivedi, the sitting Bahraich MP and a Brahmin face, has been given the general secretary charge with an explicit push into Eastern UP. Rekha Verma, the Dhaurahra MP, brings both an OBC identity and a woman's face to the new leadership team. With the inclusion of Tariq Mansoor, the former Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor, the BJP has continued its slow courtship of Pasmanda Muslim voters.

The revamp is a meticulously planned caste map for India's most consequential state. Brahmin outreach through Harish Dwivedi is squarely aimed at shoring up the upper-caste base, particularly amid quiet discontent in parts of the community. It will also address the lingering "chanda chori" narrative that has dogged the party since financial irregularities came to light in Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

It's also a direct counter to the Samajwadi Party's PDA formula - Pichda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak - which had eaten into BJP's non-Yadav OBC and Dalit support base in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The 2024 Lesson BJP Can't Ignore

In 2019, the BJP alone won 62 of UP's 80 seats. In 2024, that number collapsed to 33 - a fall of 29 seats. Including allies, the NDA's tally in the state fell from 64 to 36. The Samajwadi Party won 37 seats, becoming the single-largest party in Uttar Pradesh.

The slide also shows up in the vote share. The BJP's UP vote share fell from roughly 50 per cent in 2019 to around 41 per cent in 2024, while the Samajwadi Party's climbed from 18 per cent to 34 per cent - a nine-point swing that turned a comfortable BJP stronghold into a genuine two-way fight. The erosion wasn't confined to the party's weaker seats but reached its most fortified ones, including Varanasi.

The regional breakdown is even more revealing. In Purvanchal, Eastern UP's 26-seat belt, the BJP won just 10 seats - down eight from 2019. In the Awadh region, the party suffered its most symbolically damaging loss: Faizabad, the constituency that includes Ayodhya and the Ram Temple, was lost to the Samajwadi Party by a margin of over 48,000 votes. The temple that was meant to be the BJP's defining electoral asset in the state instead became the seat of its most talked-about defeat. These results appear to have shaped much of this reshuffle's thinking. The new UP team isn't leaning on temple symbolism alone. It is pairing faith politics with granular caste outreach and a return to the booth-level organisational rigour that Bansal is known for.

Nitin Nabin's Test

For BJP President Nitin Nabin, all of this converges into a single, high-stakes proposition. This is his first major organisational test as national president in a state where the last national election exposed real cracks in the BJP's coalition of castes and communities.