Indian Passport Slips To 80th Spot. Which Countries Can Indians Visit Visa-Free?

- India's passport slipped to 80th place in the latest Henley Passport Index after ranking 78th in May.
- Indian passport holders can still access destinations through visa-free, visa-on-arrival and ETA arrangements.
- A separate Global Passport Index 2026 ranked India 125th overall and 135th on the mobility metric.
India's passport has slipped to the 80th position in the latest Henley Passport Index released in July 2026, down from 78th place in May. The decline follows a period of improvement earlier this year, when India climbed to 75th position in the February edition after ranking 85th in 2025.
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India Drops Two Places In Latest Henley Ranking
The Henley Passport Index ranks passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a traditional visa in advance. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and compares 199 passports across 227 destinations worldwide.
Despite the drop, Indian passport holders continue to enjoy access to 56 destinations without securing a traditional visa before departure. India's mobility score currently stands at 56, placing it 80th in the July update. Experts note that a passport's ranking can change even when its visa access remains unchanged, as other countries may gain additional travel agreements and move ahead in the rankings.
56 Destinations Remain Accessible To Indian Passport Holders
The mobility score of 56 includes destinations offering visa-free entry, visas on arrival and Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETA).
Visa-Free Destinations
- Angola
- Barbados
- Bhutan
- British Virgin Islands
- Cook Islands
- Dominica
- Fiji
- Grenada
- Haiti
- Jamaica
- Kazakhstan
- Kiribati
- Macao (SAR China)
- Malaysia
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Montserrat
- Nepal
- Philippines
- Rwanda
- Senegal
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Thailand
- The Gambia
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Vanuatu
Visa-On-Arrival Destinations
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cape Verde Islands
- Comoro Islands
- Djibouti
- Ethiopia
- Guinea-Bissau
- Indonesia
- Jordan
- Laos
- Madagascar
- Maldives
- Marshall Islands
- Mongolia
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Niue
- Palau Islands
- Qatar
- Samoa
- Sierra Leone
- Sri Lanka
- St Lucia
- Tanzania
- Timor-Leste
- Tuvalu
- Zimbabwe
ETA Destinations
- Kenya
- Seychelles
- St Kitts and Nevis
Passport Debate And Fee Revision
The latest ranking comes amid broader discussion around Indian passports. The Ministry of External Affairs recently clarified that a passport is primarily a travel document and not, by itself, conclusive proof of citizenship. The government has also revised passport fees, with the new rates taking effect from July 1. However, there is no official confirmation linking either development to India's latest position in the Henley Passport Index.
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How Does India Rank In The Global Passport Index?
India also ranks lower in the Global Passport Index 2026, a separate ranking compiled by Global Citizen Solutions. Unlike the Henley Passport Index, which focuses on travel access, the Global Passport Index also evaluates factors such as investment opportunities and quality of life.
According to the latest edition, India ranks 125th overall among 200 countries and 135th on the mobility metric. The report noted that many countries have expanded travel access faster, contributing to the gap between India's ranking and those of higher-ranked passports. Read the full story here.
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