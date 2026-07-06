Indian Passport Slips To 80th Spot. Which Countries Can Indians Visit Visa-Free?

India's passport has slipped to the 80th position in the latest Henley Passport Index released in July 2026, down from 78th place in May. The decline follows a period of improvement earlier this year, when India climbed to 75th position in the February edition after ranking 85th in 2025.

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India Drops Two Places In Latest Henley Ranking

The Henley Passport Index ranks passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without obtaining a traditional visa in advance. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and compares 199 passports across 227 destinations worldwide.

Despite the drop, Indian passport holders continue to enjoy access to 56 destinations without securing a traditional visa before departure. India's mobility score currently stands at 56, placing it 80th in the July update. Experts note that a passport's ranking can change even when its visa access remains unchanged, as other countries may gain additional travel agreements and move ahead in the rankings.

56 Destinations Remain Accessible To Indian Passport Holders

The mobility score of 56 includes destinations offering visa-free entry, visas on arrival and Electronic Travel Authorisations (ETA).

Visa-Free Destinations

Angola

Barbados

Bhutan

British Virgin Islands

Cook Islands

Dominica

Fiji

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Macao (SAR China)

Malaysia

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Nepal

Philippines

Rwanda

Senegal

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Thailand

The Gambia

Trinidad and Tobago

Vanuatu

Visa-On-Arrival Destinations

Burundi

Cambodia

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Djibouti

Ethiopia

Guinea-Bissau

Indonesia

Jordan

Laos

Madagascar

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Mongolia

Mozambique

Myanmar

Niue

Palau Islands

Qatar

Samoa

Sierra Leone

Sri Lanka

St Lucia

Tanzania

Timor-Leste

Tuvalu

Zimbabwe

ETA Destinations

Kenya

Seychelles

St Kitts and Nevis

Passport Debate And Fee Revision

The latest ranking comes amid broader discussion around Indian passports. The Ministry of External Affairs recently clarified that a passport is primarily a travel document and not, by itself, conclusive proof of citizenship. The government has also revised passport fees, with the new rates taking effect from July 1. However, there is no official confirmation linking either development to India's latest position in the Henley Passport Index.

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How Does India Rank In The Global Passport Index?

India also ranks lower in the Global Passport Index 2026, a separate ranking compiled by Global Citizen Solutions. Unlike the Henley Passport Index, which focuses on travel access, the Global Passport Index also evaluates factors such as investment opportunities and quality of life.

According to the latest edition, India ranks 125th overall among 200 countries and 135th on the mobility metric. The report noted that many countries have expanded travel access faster, contributing to the gap between India's ranking and those of higher-ranked passports. Read the full story here.