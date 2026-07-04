Global Passport Index 2026: 9 Of Top 10 Countries Are European. Where India Ranks?

The fifth annual edition of the Global Passport Index (GPI) is out now, and Europe continues to dominate the global rankings. Nine of the world's 10 strongest passports belong to European countries. Unlike traditional passport rankings that focus primarily on visa-free travel, the Global Passport Index evaluates a passport's overall value by factoring in global mobility, investment opportunities and quality of life.

The latest report highlights not only which passports offer the greatest travel freedom but also which provide the strongest advantages for living, working and investing abroad.

Meanwhile, India's passport has slipped in the latest Henley Passport Index and continues to rank much lower in the Global Passport Index.

What Is the Global Passport Index?

The Global Passport Index by Global Citizen Solutions offers a broader assessment of passport strength than traditional mobility-based rankings such as the Henley Passport Index. It is a comprehensive passport ranking that goes beyond measuring the number of countries passport holders can travel to without a visa.

Instead of evaluating passports only on mobility, it assesses them across three weighted pillars - Enhanced Mobility (50%), Investment (25%), and Quality of Living (25%)—using 14 different indicators.

The methodology draws on quantitative data from various international institutions and multilateral organisations such as the World Bank, the World Economic Forum and the Sustainable Development Report, making it a broader measure of a passport's overall value for travel, relocation and investment.

Top 10 Strongest Passports In GPI 2026:

1. Sweden

2. Switzerland

3. Finland

4. Germany

5. The Netherlands and Denmark

7. Ireland

8. United Kingdom

9. Norway

10. Singapore

Sweden leads the ranking because it performs consistently across all three pillars - strong global mobility, a high quality of life, and an attractive investment environment. It comes 11th on the mobility index, ninth in investment, and second in quality of life.

While the Netherlands and Denmark both rank 5th in the GPI, the mobility index, investment, and quality of life differ significantly. Denmark comes in 15th position on the mobility index, 23rd in investment and 4th in quality of life. The Netherlands, meanwhile, ranks 11th on the mobility index, 18th in the investment index, and 9th in quality of life.

India's Position In The Global Passport Index 2026

India ranks 125th among 200 countries in the Global Passport Index 2026. Its mobility ranking remains around 135th globally, while quality of life comes in at 118th position. The gap suggests that several countries have expanded international travel access at a faster pace.

Meanwhile, India has slipped in the latest Henley Passport Index. It fell to 80th place in July 2026, with Indian passport holders enjoying visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 56 destinations.

Most of these destinations are located in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and the Pacific. Indian citizens must still obtain visas in advance for destinations such as the United States, the United Kingdom and most European countries.