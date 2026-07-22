50% Reservation, No Test: Ex-Agniveers Can Join Central Armed Police Forces

Former Agniveers looking to join India's paramilitary forces once their four-year military stint ends will get half the Constable and Rifleman vacancies set aside for them, no written exam to clear, and a lighter physical test bar to boot. This is what the government told Parliament on Tuesday, in one of its most detailed public accountings yet of how the Agnipath to Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) pipeline is supposed to work.

The information came in response to a question from BJP MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal, who asked what, exactly, the government had done to secure a second career for soldiers exiting the Agnipath scheme. Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai's written reply, placed before the Lok Sabha on July 21, laid out the answer in three parts.

A 50 Per Cent Quota

Half of all Constable (General Duty) and Rifleman vacancies across the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Assam Rifles will now go to Ex-Agniveers as a matter of policy. Not as a preference, but as a hard reservation written into the recruitment rules.

More Room On Age

Every Ex-Agniveer gets a three-year bump on the usual upper age limit for these posts. The very first batch to leave the Agnipath scheme, the ones who signed up before any of this was worked out, get an extra five years on top of that. It is a one-time concession, and it is easy enough to see why. This cohort took a chance on a scheme without knowing what the landing would look like.

No Written Test, No PST, No PET

This is probably the part that will draw the most attention. Candidates will not have to sit the written exam, or clear the Physical Standards Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) that every other CAPF aspirant has to go through. Four years of soldiering, the government is effectively saying, is proof enough of both fitness and discipline.

Alongside all this, the ministry says it has set up a dedicated Ex-Agniveer wing inside the Ministry of Home Affairs. Its job is to track and coordinate where these soldiers land once their term of engagement is over.

How Many Ex-Agniveers Have Actually Got In?

Here is the catch. There is no number of vacancies filled, no force wise tally, nothing to point to as proof that this is already working. The reason is almost anticlimactic. Nobody is eligible yet. The first batch of Agniveers, recruited when the scheme launched in 2022, has not finished its four years of service. While the rulebook is written and notified, it has not actually been run through a single full recruitment cycle.

The Agnipath scheme has taken plenty of heat since it began. Critics, including several opposition leaders, have repeatedly questioned what happens to the roughly three quarters of recruits who will not be retained by the armed forces after four years. The government's answer, again and again, has been some version of "we have built pathways for them", pointing to CAPFs, state police forces, and defence public sector undertakings. Tuesday's reply is the government putting real detail behind that promise, at least for CAPFs, with specific age relaxations, specific test exemptions, and a specific quota.

A Policy Still Waiting To Be Tested

A policy on paper and a policy that is actually placing people in jobs are two different things. The real test begins only once the first wave of Agniveers actually leaves service in the next couple of years, and the CAPFs have to absorb them at scale, potentially tens of thousands of candidates a year once the scheme is in full swing. Whether that 50 per cent reservation translates into real recruitment numbers, whether the exemption from PST and PET holds up as forces scale their intake, and whether the Ex-Agniveer wing can actually manage a pipeline of this size, none of that has been tested yet.

The government's reply also left the door open for change, saying it "proposes to expand or modify" the policy going forward, without spelling out what that might mean. For now, what exists is a framework, a fairly generous one on paper, waiting for its first real batch of applicants.