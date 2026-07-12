Join Indian Army: Agniveer Exam Stages, Recruitment Details, Next Steps In Selection Process

Agniveer Result 2026: The Indian Army has declared the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2026 result today. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can now check their qualifying status and merit list on the official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in. Selected candidates are now eligible for the next stages of the selection process, as per the official guidelines.

Candidates must note that the merit list provides the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the next stage of the recruitment process. As per the official announcement, there are more than 25,000 openings available across various categories, including General Duty (GD), Technical, Clerk/Storekeeper Technical, Tradesman, Soldier Pharma, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant, and Women Military Police.

Agniveer Selection Process Explained

As per the official notification, the Agniveer CCE selection process involves three phases: a Computer-Based Test (CBT), a Recruitment Rally, and finally, Document Verification.

The CBT, also known as the Common Entrance Exam, includes subjects such as General Knowledge, General Science, Mathematics, Logical Reasoning, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science, and General English, depending on the specific role applied for.

Candidates who qualify in the CBT will move to the recruitment rally stage, which involves a 1.6 kilometre run, pull-ups, a 9-foot ditch crossing, zig-zag balance, followed by a physical measurement test and a medical examination.

Salary Structure Under Agnipath Scheme

As per official guidelines, the individuals selected through the recruitment process will receive a monthly remuneration starting at Rs 30,000 in the initial year, increasing by Rs 5,000 each subsequent year, reaching Rs 40,000 by the fourth year. The net salary will fluctuate between Rs. 21,000 in the first year and Rs. 28,000 in the fourth year, following a 30 per cent allocation to the Agniveer Corpus Fund. This contribution will be matched equally by the Government of India each year.

The result has been released in PDF format for region-wise recruitment offices. The online applications commenced on February 13, 2026, and closed on April 1, 2026. The recruitment initiative took place nationwide and is part of the Agnipath scheme, where the chosen candidates are anticipated to serve for four years.