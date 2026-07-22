Retired Agniveers Get A Chance To Join Central Armed Police Forces. Details Here

Students planning to join the Agniveer scheme may now have another career option after completing their four-year service. The Centre has announced that retired Agniveers will get 50 per cent reservation in recruitment to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles, giving them a direct pathway to continue serving in uniform.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Home Affairs in a written reply in the Lok Sabha. Along with the reservation, retired Agniveers will also receive age relaxation and exemptions in parts of the recruitment process.

According to the government, 10 per cent reservation has been earmarked in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). In addition, 50 per cent of vacancies*in the Constable (General Duty) posts of the Central Reserve Police Force's Ex-Agniveer Battalion and in the Rifleman posts of Assam Rifles will be reserved for retired Agniveers.

The Centre has also announced age relaxation for eligible candidates. Former Agniveers will receive three years' relaxation in the upper age limit. Those belonging to the first batch of Agniveers will be eligible for five years' age relaxation.

Retired Agniveers will also get exemptions from the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). However, they will still have to clear other stages of the recruitment process as prescribed for the respective forces.

The latest decision is expected to benefit thousands of young people considering the Agniveer scheme after Class 12. One of the biggest questions around the scheme has been employment after the completion of the four-year tenure. With this announcement, the government has outlined one of the post-service career options available to retired Agniveers.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the move is aimed at recognising the skills and training gained during military service while providing retired Agniveers with opportunities to continue contributing to the country's security through the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles.