This Rajasthan Temple Has 25,000 Rats And Devotees Consider Them Sacred

Most temples in India are known for their deities, grand architecture or centuries-old traditions. But one temple in Rajasthan is known for a very different reason. Thousands of rats roam freely across its marble floors, drink from bowls of milk and are cared for by devotees. Far from being seen as pests, they play a central role in the temple's centuries-old traditions. Here's the story behind this unusual place of worship.

Also Read: Langkawi Offers A Rare Chance To Stay In A Luxury Resort Inside Its UNESCO Geopark

Karni Mata Temple In Deshnoke

The temple in question is the Karni Mata Temple in Deshnoke, a town near Bikaner in Rajasthan. It is dedicated to Karni Mata, a 14th-century Hindu mystic whom devotees consider an incarnation of Goddess Durga. The temple is particularly famous for its large population of rats, locally known as kabas. According to Rajasthan Tourism, more than 25,000 rats live within the temple complex.

Why Are Rats Considered Sacred Here?

The reverence for the rats comes from a legend associated with Karni Mata. According to the temple's traditional account, when her stepson Laxman died after drowning, Karni Mata appealed to Yama, the Hindu god of death, to bring him back. The legend says that Yama eventually agreed to reincarnate Karni Mata's male descendants as rats. These rats are regarded as sacred by devotees.

The rats are fed offerings including milk and sweets, and consuming food that has been nibbled by them is considered auspicious.

Also Read: World's Highest Rafting Point Is In Leh, And You Would've Seen It In Dhurandhar

Spotting A White Rat Is Considered Auspicious

Among the temple's rat population, white rats are considered especially auspicious. Devotees believe they represent Karni Mata and her sons, and spotting one is considered a good omen.

Visitors are expected to respect the temple's customs, including not harming or killing the rats. Rajasthan Tourism notes that accidentally killing one traditionally calls for a gold replacement as penance. The temple's construction was completed in the early 20th century under Maharaja Ganga Singh of Bikaner, with later enhancements adding marble and silver detailing to the structure.

How To Reach Karni Mata Temple

Karni Mata Temple is located in Deshnoke, around 30 km from Bikaner. It can be reached by road from Bikaner, while Deshnoke also has a railway station about 1 km from the temple. The nearest airport is Bikaner's Nal Airport, around 42 km away, according to the Ministry of Tourism's Utsav portal. The temple is open daily, and there is no entry fee.