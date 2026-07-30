Musafir Cafe Is Not A Set But A Real Property You Can Visit And Stay At In Mussoorie. Location Inside

Ever since Vikrant Massey's romantic drama Musafir Cafe premiered on Netflix, viewers have been captivated not only by the story but also by its picturesque hill station setting. The series features a cosy wooden cafe with a beautiful view of the hills, prompting many fans to wonder whether the location exists in real life. It turns out that the on-screen cafe is part of Jharipani Castle, a heritage property in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

About Musafir Cafe

Musafir Cafe is an eight-episode romantic drama starring Vikrant Massey as Chander Mohan Sharma, Vedika Pinto as Sudha and Mahima Makwana as Preeti, with Adil Hussain playing a pivotal role. It is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by author Divya Prakash Dubey.

The story follows Chander, whose carefully structured life takes an unexpected turn after meeting Sudha, an independent lawyer. Years later, he attempts to build a quieter life in the hills with Preeti, while grappling with memories from his past. The narrative unfolds across two contrasting locations: Bhopal and Mussoorie.

Photo Credit: jharipanicastle

Inside The Dreamy Cafe And Shooting Experience

Located in the Jharipani area of Mussoorie, the heritage retreat features wooden cottages, green-roofed structures, valley-facing terraces and prayer-flag-lined outdoor spaces, all of which appear throughout the series.

As per the property's account, filming took place in November 2025. The production reportedly used multiple areas of the estate, including gardens, terraces, guest rooms and specially designed cafe spaces.

The cast and crew members stayed on-site during the shoot. The location was temporarily transformed into a functioning production set, with filming extending to both daytime and evening scenes.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Filming Locations: A Journey From Thailand To The Himalayas

About Jharipani Castle

Jharipani Castle is a heritage property located in the Jharipani area of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Situated around 7 kilometres from the bustling Mall Road, it offers a relatively quieter setting while remaining within easy reach of the town's main attractions.

The property is also located close to Jharipani Falls, while Dehradun lies approximately 25 kilometres away. Its elevated position and expansive valley views have made it a distinctive backdrop for the show.

Fans Can Stay At The Real Musafir Cafe

Jharipani Castle is a boutique property with a limited number of individually designed accommodations. Guests can choose from a variety of stay options, including rustic log huts and valley-facing deluxe rooms and suites with mountain views. According to the property, some of these spaces were also featured in Musafir Cafe.

With the series' popularity continuing to grow, the property is likely to attract interest from travellers keen to visit the real-life setting behind the popular romantic drama, especially those who long for the hills, just like Chander.