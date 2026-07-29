Gujarat Man Poisoned, Buried By Wife. Family Believed He Was In Australia

In a case reminiscent of the Bollywood thriller Drishyam, the Jamnagar Police have solved the mysterious disappearance of a local man, alleging that he was murdered by his wife and her alleged lover before his body was buried beneath the floor of an industrial unit as part of a two-year cover-up.

According to the police, Jignesh Mavadiya's family believed for nearly two years that he was living and working in Australia. Investigators allege that he was poisoned with cyanide and buried about 12 feet beneath the floor of a factory in the Dared GIDC area.

The alleged cover-up began to unravel when a relative travelling to Australia sought Jignesh's local contact details, raising suspicions within the family. The doubts eventually led to the detention of Jignesh's wife, Prithvi, and her alleged partner, Nilesh.

Police said the skeletal remains recovered from the site have been sent for DNA analysis. A case under relevant sections, including murder and destruction of evidence, will be registered after the identity of the remains is confirmed, officials said.

According to the investigation, Prithvi and Nilesh were in a relationship before her marriage to Jignesh and allegedly continued the affair afterwards. Police allege that the two mixed cyanide into Jignesh's alcohol, causing his death. They then allegedly transported his body to a factory in Dared GIDC, dug a pit about 12 feet deep and buried the body beneath the floor.

Investigators further alleged that Prithvi told Jignesh's family that he had moved to Australia for work, a claim that police say kept suspicion at bay for nearly two years.

The investigation gathered pace after Jignesh's brother, Ashok Mavadiya, reportedly found no trace of him during a visit to Australia and lodged a complaint with the City B Police Station.

During questioning, Prithvi allegedly confessed to the crime and disclosed the location where the body had been buried, according to the police.

Following the disclosure, City B Police, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Pratibha, launched an excavation at the factory premises in Dared GIDC and recovered skeletal remains believed to be those of Jignesh.

The remains have been sent for forensic examination, and the investigation is ongoing.