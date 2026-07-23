Man Sentenced To Death For Sexual Assault, Murder Of 7-Year-Old Boy In UP

A special POCSO court here on Thursday sentenced a 21-year-old man to death for sexually assaulting and brutally murdering a seven-year-old boy, terming the crime "rarest of rare".

Additional District and Sessions Judge/Special Judge (POCSO Act) Arbind Kumar Gautam awarded capital punishment to convict Mukesh Nishad, and directed the sentence be sent to the high court for confirmation.

According to the prosecution, the seven-year-old child went missing on May 12, 2026, from Dayalpurwa Majhara Taukli village under the Kaiserganj police station area.

His body was recovered the following day from bushes about 400 metres from his house, bearing severe injury marks on his neck and private parts.

Police investigation revealed that the boy was returning from a wedding with his two brothers when Nishad lured him away on the pretext of showing him a DJ dance. He took the child to a secluded spot, sexually assaulted him, and slit his throat with a sharp weapon.

The boy's mother told police that Nishad held a grudge against her family after she reprimanded him upon catching him in a compromising position with a local girl and informed other villagers about it.

Nishad had previously threatened to kill her children.

Forensic evidence, DNA testing, and circumstantial proof led to Nishad's arrest and subsequent chargesheeting under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 5(m) and 6 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Observing that the severity and barbarity of the crime shocked the conscience of society, the court held the case "rarest of rare", making death penalty the appropriate sentence.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him, 50 per cent of which will be paid to the boy's father as compensation, Special District Government Counsel (POCSO Act) Sant Pratap Singh said.

Singh noted that despite court holidays following the incident, the verdict was delivered after just 14 working days of trial, marking a notable example of swift justice.

Commenting on the verdict, Superintendent of Police (Bahraich) Vishwajit Srivastava said effective investigation, scientific evidence collection, and speedy prosecution under the Uttar Pradesh Police's 'Operation Conviction' ensured swift conviction and stringent punishment in the case.

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