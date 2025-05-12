These Are The Top 10 Happiest Cities In The World, As Per Happy City Index Report 2025

Don't know how to keep things happy-go-lucky? It's time to relocate to Copenhagen. Known for its Michelin-starred food and colourful canal houses, the Danish capital has been named the happiest city on Earth. Courtesy: Happy City Index. Each year, the Institute for Quality of Life releases this index, ranking cities based on access to open spaces, inclusive policies, education, the economy, and environmental protection. Overall, the organisation looks at 82 different indicators of joy, including individual interviews with residents in cities across the globe.

Also Read: 6 Countries With The Best Public Transportation Systems

Here is the list of the top 10 happiest cities in the world for 2025:

1. Copenhagen, Denmark

Ranked as the happiest city in the world, Copenhagen "seamlessly blends history, modernity, and sustainability," stated the index. Denmark's capital received great points for emphasising education and innovation. Furthermore, the city prioritises work-life balance, with an average work week of only 37 hours. The city also provides a plethora of eco-friendly transportation, clean air and plenty of green spaces.

2. Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich comes in second on the list. The city is renowned for its superb public services, robust economy, and tranquil atmosphere. "The city is one of the wealthiest urban centres in the world, with average earnings that are 75 per cent higher than the national average," the report said. "Zurich maintains one of the safest road networks, with a traffic-related fatality rate of just 0.07 per 10,000 residents," it further added.

3. Singapore

Singapore secured the third position in the list. With 0.62 parks per square kilometre and a high percentage of sustainable transit alternatives, the city places a high priority on the environment. Singapore's life expectancy is 83 years, and 15% of adults receive integrated mental care.

4. Aarhus, Denmark

Due in great part to its emphasis on health and education, Aarhus, the second-largest city in Denmark, is ranked fourth on the list. There are 4.4 doctors per 1,000 residents, and all residents have health insurance. People here have generally healthy lives, with a balanced 37-hour workday and an 81.3-year life expectancy.

5. Antwerp, Belgium

Antwerp is next in the list. Perched on the banks of the Scheldt River, the city has received top marks for transportation, healthcare, and education. 82 years is the average lifespan, seven per cent of the population pursues lifelong learning, and twenty-eight per cent have a master's degree.

Also Read: The World's 10 Most Majestic Mountain Ranges

6. Seoul, South Korea

A vibrant city renowned for its fusion of modernity and culture, Seoul comes in sixth on the list. The city has state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology in addition to a rich cultural legacy. An effective public transportation system and emphasis on education contribute to a high quality of life.

7. Stockholm, Sweden

Stockholm is popular for its beautiful archipelago and dedication to sustainability. With first-rate public services and a robust social welfare system, the city provides a high standard of living. A healthy lifestyle is encouraged by the city's emphasis on green areas and outdoor activities.

8. Taipei, Taiwan

Known for its technical innovations and inventiveness, Taipei offers its citizens a wide range of opportunities. A high standard of living is supported by its state-of-the-art infrastructure and effective public services. Numerous internationally recognised colleges and educational establishments may be found in Taipei, drawing students from all over the world.

9. Munich, Germany

Munich offers a range of public amenities and services to its citizens that contribute to a high standard of living. The city's robust economy is fueled by a variety of industries, including industrial, banking, and technology. Residents benefit from a wealth of employment possibilities and economic success brought about by the presence of many global corporate headquarters.

10. Rotterdam, Netherlands

Rotterdam is known for its vibrant cultural scene and contemporary architecture. The city provides a wide range of public amenities and services that help its citizens live well. Additionally, Rotterdam aggressively works to encourage the use of renewable energy sources and lower carbon emissions.